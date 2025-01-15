Drake's Legal Complaint Gets A Major Update Ahead Of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

As the NFL postseason gets underway, we march closer to one of the more exciting events on the 2025 TV schedule. Super Bowl LIX will be a thrilling night for many reasons, especially since it feels like the end cap to the rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. As Lamar preps for his big show in New Orleans, his rival's previous legal complaint about "Not Like Us" has seen a major development.

In 2024, Drake filed a legal complaint suggesting Universal Music Group and Spotify used A.I. to artificially bolster the numbers of Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us." While some in the entertainment industry felt a lawsuit didn't have a leg to stand on, the Canadian artist's lawyers were sticking to their guns and felt they had a solid case.

How Drake Made A Major Move With His Complaint Against UMG And Spotify

Variety reports that Drake and his company, Frozen Moments, have withdrawn the order to show cause and preservation of certain documents and communications from both companies. It's noted that the artist met with representatives from Spotify, who filed an opposition, and there was no opposition to the withdrawal. UMG never filed opposition and also did not change its position. In short, the legal case was discontinued in New York, without financial cost to any party.

While Drake ended his suit in New York, HypeBeast reported the artist's legal petition with similar accusations against UMG and iHeartRadio is still active in Texas. The case is currently set to be heard on January 28th, as of writing, so there is still some legal drama involving Drake, unless he withdraws that complaint as well.

When Is Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Happening?

As Drake continues to make legal moves, Kendrick Lamar prepares for his halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. The rapper has been seemingly unfazed by all the chatter surrounding his upcoming performance, even when Lil Wayne took offense to being snubbed for the chance to perform in his hometown.

Meanwhile, it's still unclear what the Grammy winner has planned for his big halftime show. Usher suggested he play the hits and, while that most likely will happen, K-Dot recently released a new album, GNX, back in November. His hit "TV Off" will likely be on the tracklist, and I think it's safe to assume he'll be performing "Not Like Us" as well. "Humble" also feels like another guaranteed track on the lineup, but we'll see what he has planned.

One can only wonder what Drake thinks about the possibility of "Not Like Us" being performed at the Super Bowl. Still, there's no denying both men deserve credit for one of the most captivating rap feuds in decades. Snoop Dogg and plenty of others in the industry gave props to both artists and, regardless of what's transpired, this feud will forever be a part of rap history.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Bowl LIX airs on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Tune in to see what is, hopefully, an exciting game, and a fantastic halftime show.