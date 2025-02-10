Why Was Serena Williams In The Super Bowl Halftime Show Anyway? Let Me Explain The Next Level Drake Trolling

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Performance was one of the highlights of Super Bowl LIX. In all honesty, I had one gripe with Lamar's set, but I loved the shots he took at his rival, Drake. He also invited a few stars to the stage to help him diss his fellow rapper, and this included former tennis legend, Serena Williams.

The tennis icon was seen dancing onstage during "Not Like Us," and I wouldn't be surprised if at least a few people were confused by her appearance. For those out of the loop, this was some next level trolling of Drake, which I break down below for those wondering why she was involved with this.

Why And How Was Serena Williams Involved In Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show?

Serena Williams showing up during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show was quite a surprise, as the former tennis star isn't often in the spotlight following her retirement in 2022. Sure, she's roasted Kevin Durant in viral videos or gotten a shoutout from Zendaya for clocking a tennis secret in Challengers. However, I never would've guessed she'd be onstage at Super Bowl LIX doing the Crip Walk during "Not Like Us." The athlete posted a video on Instagram, which showed her getting ready for the performance. Check it out:

It's not a big surprise, however, considering she gets a shoutout in the Drake diss track. The line “From Alondra down to Central—better not speak on Serena” is indeed a reference to the superstar, who dated Drake from 2011 to 2015. Serena Williams moved on and married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian but (apparently) was more than willing to hop onstage and be a part of one definitive middle finger to her ex as a favor to Kendrick Lamar.

The Internet Loved The Deep Cut Dig At Drake

While Kendrick Lamar's big night at the 2025 Grammys was more than enough to declare him the winner of his rap feud with Drake, the Super Bowl Halftime performance seemed to be the final nail in the coffin. That's what the internet seems to think at least, as social media users praised the rapper for the ruthless decision to have Serena Williams to help him out for the big show:

Kendrick getting serena williams to crip walk while performing not like us is nasty work - @kirawontmiss

You did that!!! @serenawilliams - @Venuseswilliams

Serena Williams crip walking to a song about you being a pedophile has to hurt existentially -@_Zeets

kendrick bringing out serena williams to crip walk after drake stalked that woman publicly for years and obsessively threw shots at her for turning him down is so wild, that man is the definition of chaotic good - @shaTIRED

Kendrick getting the entire Super Bowl screaming “a minor” with Serena Williams dancing has to feel like a shot gun blast to Drake’s chest - @JBob_15

Drake may have his lawsuits and may yet have some success from a legal standpoint for claims of defamation, yet this latest halftime show will live on in pop culture history. I think it was clear who won this rap feud in the court of public opinion when K-Dot was first announced as the performer for the Super Bowl, and I can't imagine any rapper will attempt to start a feud with Kendrick Lamar for the rest of his career. I think we can all agree at this stage it's not worth it, especially since Serena Williams' presence at the game further proves that Lamar doesn't mind getting personal with his jabs..

Those who missed out on Super Bowl LIX can watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance on YouTube right now. Tune in to see Serena Williams' dance and a very entertaining performance from Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam as well.