That Time Obama Inadvertently Took A Stance On The Drake And Kendrick Lamar Feud Is Going Viral (Again), And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

You could say that old pop culture wounds were re-opened after the 2025 TV schedule marked the magic that was Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show for Super Bowl LIX. As the Pulitzer Prize winner included “Not Like Us” into his big game centerpiece, his feud with Canadian rapper Drake was brought to the forefront of everyone’s minds yet again. And, now, thanks to the magic of archival video, fans are talking about how former U.S. President Barack Obama inadvertently took sides over the whole matter, long before it kicked off.

A 2016 Interview With President Obama Saw The Former Politician Side With Kendrick Lamar

The internet has a long memory, and today’s example of that practice in play is an interview that took place while the 44th president was in office. Certainly not shy about talking about pop culture, as seen in President Obama’s favorite movie of 2014, this example was focused on a hypothetical rap battle between Lamar and Drake. In a polite, but obviously biased way, Obama shared his winner in this memorable clip:

To be fair, that was a very even handed answer when it came to choosing sides in this brewing matter. With this article that, according to The Hill, dates back to 2016 - this moment came two years before Lamar would win his Pulitzer Prize, and a little under a decade before the arrival of “Not Like Us.”

It kind of feels like either President Barack Obama was read in on the matter ahead of the rest of us, or he was merely ahead of his time. In either case, the internet had some thoughts.

The Internet Isn’t Surprised That Obama Favored Kendrick Lamar Over Drake

In some feuds, it’s easy to know which side to step onto, and the Kendrick Lamar/Drake scenario appears to be one of them. But, besides the commentary people had on choosing sides, there were some pretty fun suggestions made amidst the analysis on why Obama had backed the right candidate:

“Kendrick should have sampled this” - @shainajade92

“He explained it perfectly there is a difference between an entertainer and lyricist.” - @victoriousaj

“You think this why Kendrick said on that one song “Obama said what it do!” - @superr.bensonn

“okay this isn't that impressive. kendrick is a PULITZER PRIZE WINNING writer. like he is literally on another level. kendrick makes art, drake sings his lil melodies like tf” - @space_noodles_

“Yall thought Obama was gonna pick the Canadian?” - @minton__jr

Details like former President Obama’s thoughts on the modern NBA have reminded us that the man is still as pop culture savvy as anything. Yet this flashback is even more of a reminder of just how in touch he was with pop culture. It’s a skill that politicians on either side of the aisle have been known to use to great effect, and one would like to think that won’t go away any time soon. The same can be said about the families in such proximity as well, lest we forget the wild story behind Laura Bush’s favorite movie.

As we wait to see what becomes of Drake’s recent legal moves through actual litigation, the court of public opinion still seems to be resolutely in favor of the man some call K.Dot. The resurgence of Barack Obama’s comments, and the reactions it’s provoked, only serve to stoke those fires further, and it's anyone guess if there's anything that would ever change that.