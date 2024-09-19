After Lamorne Morris Poked Fun At His Daughter During His Emmys Speech, She’s Going Viral For Her Hilarious Reaction To The Trophy

The 2024 Emmy winners have now had a few days to get their shiny new trophies home and enjoy showing them off to their friends and family, and the same is true for first time nominee/first time winner Lamorne Morris (who won for his supporting role in the hype-worthy Fargo Season 5 ). After the man who wonderfully brought New Girl’s Winston Bishop to life poked fun at his daughter during his acceptance speech, she’s now going viral for her hilarious reaction to the trophy.

How Did Lamorne Morris’ Daughter React To His Fargo Emmy Award?

As we always see whenever anyone steps up to accept an award of any kind, there are many different ways to react to winning and holding an accolade that you may never have even considered you’d have the privilege to get one day. While Lamorne Morris was clearly happy to have won for Fargo (the filming of which he admitted made him want to drink at the end of the day ) and thrilled to thank everyone he could think of, he did poke some gentle fun at his 4-year-old daughter, Lily, and now she’s going viral for her reaction to the award, which Morris shared on TikTok. Take a look:

Awwww! Social media posts about kids are usually adorable no matter what, but I personally do love a kid who openly acknowledges when a task is out of their reach. After taking her dad’s Emmy statuette with both hands she noted that it was “really heavy” and then handed it back to Papa Morris, adding:

I can’t hold it because I’m too little.

Yes, Lily! It’s always good to know where you stand. And, don’t worry, one day you’ll be able to hold that Emmy with one hand, no problem!

How Did Lamorne Morris Poke Fun At His Daughter When He Won His Fargo Emmy?

Just like there are a number of different reactions to winning an award, there are also innumerable ways to accept said award. It’s always a pleasure, though, when we get a speech that’s snappy, fun, or funny, and after the Woke star made A+ references to Robert Downey Jr. and New Girl in response to his nomination, it wasn’t much of a surprise that Morris nailed it when delivering a funny speech , which included his hilarious words to Lily:

My beautiful daughter Lily, I love you. I told you I would do it. You’ve always doubted me. I’m your hero. I’m your leader.

It turns out that the actor (who’s portraying SNL star Garrett Morris in the upcoming film, Saturday Night ) might have been right to poke some fun at his kid, as one of his previous TikTok clips shows the young lady openly laughing at her father for crying as he receives word about his Emmy nomination. She’s only 4 and Lily is already savage. I totally approve and it’s clear that her dad does, too.