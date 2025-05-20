Montana Jordan Just Shared A Sweet Story About Why Working On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Has Been So Great For His Personal Life, And Cue The Awws

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 is over, but the conversation continues as Season 2 is already set for the back half of the 2025 TV schedule. There's been a lot of speculation about how Mandy's ex will factor into the story and if what we know from The Big Bang Theory will remain the same in the CBS spinoff. I'm not sure how much of that is on Montana Jordan's mind, though, as he recently highlighted a sweet reason why filming the show is great for his personal life.

Alongside co-star Emily Osment, Montana Jordan spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the hit sitcom, and they opened up the joys that come with making it. Jordan, in particular, revealed one element that he likes compared to his time working on Young Sheldon, and that's seeing his little girl on the set on Tuesdays:

You know what's really great about filming a TV show like this? Since it's multi-cam, you always get to bring people. There's always families. It's just great to have that, you know? And so she comes up here every Tuesday. Everyone loves her.

Montana Jordan is always psyched to see his daughter, whom he welcomed back in 2024 with his fiancée Jenna Weeks. It's lovely to hear that the show gives Jordan something so sweet to look forward to. Emily Osment added that on days when Jordan's partner and child aren't there, he doesn't even bother to take off his stage makeup and goes right home to see his loved ones.

It sounds like Montana Jordan is a big family man, which is largely in line with his character on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Of course, here's hoping he doesn't emulate his on-screen character too perfectly, or he may end up creating some of the same problems that will ultimately drive the couple apart.

Despite its '90s setting, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage might be the ideal show for an actor to star in ahead of their own nuptials. While Montana Jordan might not be able to relate to all of the show's subject matter, the general messages about communication between spouses and sharing equal support of each other's hopes and dreams should ring true.

Unfortunately, we know that Georgie won't learn those lessons quickly enough to save his marriage to Mandy. The Big Bang Theory revealed that Sheldon Cooper's older brother was married and divorced twice, hence the title highlighting the "first" marriage.

That said, I have wondered if the couple split and then get re-married, only to divorce yet again years down the road. I'd be fine with that retcon happening, because I just love the dynamic that Emily Osment and Montana Jordan share. What I might love even more, though, is just how important family is to Jordan in real life.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will return to CBS this fall on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tapings will likely resume in just a few months, and I'd wager that Jordan's partner and child will be present for at least a few of them, much to his delight.