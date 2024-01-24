I Finally Started FX's Fargo By Watching Season 5, And I Get The Hype Now. Here's Why

Spoilers for Fargo Season 5 lie ahead, so proceed with caution.

Let me be clear, when it comes to TV, my taste falls more in line with hilarious sitcoms and teen dramas. I don’t like excessive gore or violence and try to steer clear of anything that might give me nightmares. Given this, I knew FX's Fargo wasn’t for me, which is why I’ve never watched the 1996 movie or tuned into any of the past seasons of the critically acclaimed anthology series. However, when the cast for Season 5 was announced, my curiosity was piqued, and I decided to put my big girl pants on and watch the series — even if it meant closing my eyes during the violent parts.

All it took was one episode to get me hooked. Set in North Dakota and Minnesota, Season 5 follows Dot (Juno Temple), a Midwestern housewife whose past comes back to haunt her after she gets arrested at a school PTA meeting. See, Dot isn’t who she says she is. She’s actually the estranged wife of Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm), a man who abused her for years before she ran away. With Roy and his men determined to bring her back, Dot finds herself on the run as she tries to keep her past and present lives separate.

I’ll be honest with you, yes, I only decided to watch this season because I’m a fan of Juno Temple and Joe Keery, who plays Gator Tillman the son of Roy, but I kept watching because I suddenly understood all the hype around Fargo. Let me discuss why I get it now.

Fargo Is A Masterclass In Impeccable Storytelling

There are a lot of amazing TV shows being written these days, but Season 5 of Fargo felt like it was in a league of its own. While the season revolves around Dot and the mysterious past she's trying to run away from, the biggest theme of the season surrounds the idea of debt.

The theme manifests in different ways, which makes it all the more interesting to watch. In Roy’s eyes, Dot was indebted to him, because they were married and she made a promise to God. Ole Munch (Sam Spruell) represents a more literal version of the debt theme, since Roy owes him money for his failed kidnapping job. North Dakota state trooper Witt Farr (Lamorne Morris) feels indebted to Dot because she saved his life and of course, Dot’s mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh), is the CEO of a debt collection agency.

In the end, debts are collected and forgiven in the appropriate channels. However, it’s Ole Munch and Dot’s reunion that really drives home the message. In the final moments, Munch shows up at Dot’s house looking to finish the kidnapping he started and collect the debt she created when she injured his ear. Instead of running again, Dot stands her ground and tells him that not all debts are meant to be collected, thus solidifying the key message of the show.

Sure, getting to watch Dot stand up and shoot Roy was thrilling and satisfactory, as was most of the action in the series. However, it's core message that really drives home how incredible this show is. At least, in my opinion.

The Characters & Performances Are Unlike Anything I’ve Seen Before

There’s no denying that this ensemble cast is a talented bunch. From Juno Temple and Jon Hamm who lead the show to scene stealers like Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani and Dave Foley there was never a moment when I was annoyed by the performances taking place.

Following the end of Ted Lasso (which may or may not be getting a spin-off), it was fascinating watching Juno Temple transform from the happy-go-lucky Keely into a woman who quite literally was fighting for her survival. In my opinion, it's Temple's best performance yet and definitely deserves an Emmy nomination. Hamm (who just landed another role) was incredible as always and had me swearing at my TV screen more than I care to admit. And don’t even get me started on Sam Spruell’s portrayal of the 500-year-old sin-eater Ole Munch. Chilling at every turn!

I’d be remiss not to mention Keery’s performance as his inclusion was a driving force as to why I tuned into the show to begin with. Move over Steve Harrington, because he’s proven himself to be more than an '80s heartthrob. Gator is one of the most morally gray characters I’ve ever encountered and his arc was incredibly satisfying. Watching him go from a henchman so dead-set on earning his father’s approval to a man with actual remorse for his actions was beautiful. I could have done without the eye-gouging though, If I’m being honest.

There’s also the chemistry of it all. Throw any two characters from this ensemble together and you’re going to get a dynamic scene that’ll have you entertained. Witt and Indria (Richa Moorjani) were a breath of fresh air when they graced the screen, while Ole Munch and Gator had me reaching for the nearest pillow to hide behind. Even the youngest cast member Sienna King, nailed every scene she was in, holding her own against the incredibly talented cast.

I Was On The Edge Of My Seat The Entire Time

With an incredible story and immensely talented cast, it’s no surprise Season 5 of Fargo kept me on the edge of my seat. It also probably helped that I didn’t know anything about how this show operated before going into it.

I pride myself on being able to foresee what’s going to happen in TV shows and yet I was left with more questions than answers after every new episode. Was Lorraine actually helping Dot out or was she going to pull a fast one on her? What was Ole Munch’s deal? And what about the entire dream sequence that Dot conjured up about Roy’s first wife — was that really a dream or was part of it real? So many questions that kept me tuning in week after week.

Ironically, the actual stand-off and confrontation between Roy and the FBI was the least suspenseful part of the entire season. And yet it still managed to throw some surprises in there — like Dot’s unexpected rescuer when she’s hiding out in the ditch with decaying bodies.

After finishing Season 5, I immediately started reading up on the other four seasons of the show I have yet to watch. Since I started backward, I might as well continue watching them out of order. Regardless, I am definitely a fan of Fargo and will be streaming every season with my Hulu subscription as soon as possible. Who knows, maybe I’ll even check out the original movie -- which can be streamed with a Max subscription -- while I’m at it.