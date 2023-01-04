After Recent Hospitalization, Sharon Osbourne Shares What She Remembers About Passing Out While Filming With Son

Sharon Osbourne experienced a scary situation near the end of 2022. The 70-year-old TV personality had a medical emergency that saw her pass out while filming a project with her son in December. As a result, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care, with exact details on what caused her to fall ill being unclear at the time. The star was discharged the following day and was said to be resting at home. Months later, Osbourne seems to be doing much better and is now sharing what she can remember from the ordeal. And based on her comments, certain aspects are still fuzzy.

When the news broke, there were conflicting reports regarding what Sharon Osbourne was actually filming when she became unwell. Some sources alleged that she was shooting an installment of Ghost Adventures. However, Jack Osbourne, who provided the eventual update on her condition, specified that she was working on The Osbournes: Night of Terror with him. Sharon was asked for more information during a recent discussion, yet she couldn’t definitively say what caused her episode:

I wish I could, but I can’t. It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital — I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital — and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why.

Experiencing such an emergency is unnerving enough on its own for some, but not knowing exactly what caused it might be even more disconcerting. Though Sharon Osbourne seemed to be at ease while discussing it on The Talk U.K. , which she finally rejoined this week. Osbourne was previously hospitalized for COVID in 2020 and was open about her experience with the virus. As was the case there, she’s fortunate to have come out of this more recent situation just fine, and she, her family and loved ones are probably aware of that as well.

2022 wasn’t the easiest year for the Osbournes. When she wasn’t working, Sharon has been caring for her husband – legendary musician and media personality Ozzy Osbourne – who’s been battling Parkinson’s Disease and other ailments. Last spring, the couple also experienced a scare when they’re oldest daughter, Aimee, nearly died in a recording studio fire . Sharon reacted to the ordeal shortly thereafter, noting how “lucky” her daughter and her producer were to have made it out alive. She also sent condolences to the family of one person who died in the blaze.

The British brood does have a few reasons to be grateful as of late, though. There’s, of course, their matriarch’s recovery but also the arrival of a new addition. It was confirmed this week that Kelly Osbourne welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson. Sharon revealed the news during the same installment of The Talk, saying that the new parents and the baby - whose name is Sidney – are doing well.

All the while, the former judge of the U.K.’s X-Factor continues to keep busy with her professional obligations, apparently bouncing back following her dismissal from the U.S. version of The Talk in 2021. She’s since discussed the “humiliation” of being let go and shared some strong words for CBS when asked if she would ever return.

These days though, Sharon Osbourne seems to be looking towards the future and moving forward following her health scare. One would hope that the situation was isolated and that she remains in good shape as time goes on.