Sharon Osbourne Opens Up After Her Oldest Daughter Nearly Died In A Recording Studio Fire

Sharon Osbourne, wife to heavy metal rocker and fellow TV personality Ozzy Osbourne, is grappling with a terrifying recent situation involving one of their kids. The ordeal saw her oldest daughter, Aimee, nearly die in a recording fire just this past week. And the former host on CBS’ The Talk has opened up about her feelings on the matter.

Per a report from the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire erupted at an industrial building on West Lexington Avenue on May 19. Tragically, one person was found dead at the scene by responders. In a post on her Instagram, Sharon Osbourne confirmed that her daughter was present at the time this all happened and explained how she, thankfully, made it out safely. However, Osbourne continued by expressing condolences for the person who did die, saying,

Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.

According to the official report, it took 78 firefighters nearly an hour to put out the flames. They explained that a “portion” of the two-story structure needed to be extinguished. Furthermore, two individuals evidently had respiratory issues related to the smoke exposure but did not end up going to a hospital. Aimee Osbourne was pictured just outside of the deadly scene with her producer, Jamal Rajad Davis, per NBC News.

The fire is currently under investigation for its underlying cause. However, Sharon Osbourne seemed to insinuate in her social media post that the building where her daughter’s recording studio was housed had lacked proper fire safety protocols or possibly failed to adhere to them, which might’ve caused the fire to break out how it did. In fact, the former Masked Singer judge called it a “senseless fire,” adding:

I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.

This actually isn't the first time a member of the Osbourne family has experienced a major fire. In 2013, their home sadly caught fire due to a candle, as revealed by the brood's matriarch shortly after the incident.

Aimee Osbourne has largely avoided the spotlight cast on her famous family. (Ozzy obviously was the lead singer of Black Sabbath, Sharon headlined The Talk for many years prior to her ouster, and Kelly made a name for herself on E’s Fashion Police and subsequent reality show stints.) Instead, the 38-year-old has opted to pursue music on her own terms since 2015, including forming the synth pop band ARO. Supposedly, she was in the recording studio the day of the fire in order to work on the group’s next album with her fellow collaborator.

In her own Instagram post, the oldest Osbourne sibling identified the man who died as L.A. producer Nathan Avery. She added that she was in “utter shock” from what happened and thanked those who she felt saved her and friend’s lives from the fire. See the full post here:

Hopefully answers will materialize for the true cause behind the tragic occurrence involving Aimee Osbourne and others. We here at CinemaBlend likewise offer our condolences to Nathan Avery and his family during this difficult time.