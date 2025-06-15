The Flip Off’s Christina Haack Opens Up After Embarking On New Romance After Third Divorce: ‘Clear Head.’

Christina Haack often finds herself in the middle of drama — whether that’s trash-talking with Tarek El Moussa on The Flip Off (which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule), bringing second ex-husband Ant Anstead onto the HGTV show or going back and forth with Josh Hall on social media. Since her third divorce was finalized, however, she seems to be as happy as ever, and she opened up about having a “clear head” with her new relationship.

The HGTV star (whose shows, including The Flip Off, can be streamed with a Max subscription) has been dating Chris Larocca since last fall, and from the looks of Christina Haack’s Instagram Stories, things couldn’t be going better. She posted:

(Image credit: Christina Haack's Instagram Stories)

There’s no doubt that Christina Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall was expensive and emotional, but things seem to have settled down for both parties this year, as he too has moved on. Hall has been dating model Stephanie Gabrys.

It’s good to see the exes finding happiness separately, and it certainly does seem like Christina Haack is crushing 2025. In addition to her post about how grateful she is for her wonderful kids and partner, she shared some photos of her and Chris Larocca, and man that’s a good-looking couple.

(Image credit: Christina Haack's Instagram Stories)

A large heart sticker adorned yet another pic of her and her “handsome date”:

(Image credit: Christina Haack's Instagram Stories)

I love that in addition to celebrating her new love, she’s also shouting out her three children and their fathers by mentioning “united co-parenting.” Christina Haack shares two children — 14-year-old Taylor and 9-year-old Brayden — with Tarek El Moussa and 5-year-old Hudson with Ant Anstead.

While the squabbling between the home design expert and her first ex-husband never stopped during the first season of The Flip Off (forcing Tarek El Moussa’s wife Heather Rae to be their mediator), Tarek said he continues to work with Christina because it’s best for their children that they maintain a good relationship. Ant Anstead had a similar sentiment when he broke the rules as a judge on The Flip Off, saying “you stick with your family.”

As for whether we’ll see more of Christina Haack and any of her exes on The Flip Off Season 2, that hasn’t been decided yet. While Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa team up in pink bikinis for other projects, fans are calling out for a second season that would see the women team up against Tarek El Moussa.

Regardless of if that happens or not (and come on, HGTV, what are you waiting for?!) I don’t think it’s likely that we’ll see Christina Haack’s new beau join the show. Tarek El Moussa, at least, doesn’t think Chris Larocca joining the show would be a good idea, since he doesn’t have experience flipping houses or being on TV.

That’s fair, and anyway, maybe Haack has learned by now that she’s better off not working with her partner? However it plays out, I hope we’ll be getting news on The Flip Off Season 2 soon.