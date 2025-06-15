The Flip Off’s Christina Haack Opens Up After Embarking On New Romance After Third Divorce: ‘Clear Head.’
This is a good sign.
Christina Haack often finds herself in the middle of drama — whether that’s trash-talking with Tarek El Moussa on The Flip Off (which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule), bringing second ex-husband Ant Anstead onto the HGTV show or going back and forth with Josh Hall on social media. Since her third divorce was finalized, however, she seems to be as happy as ever, and she opened up about having a “clear head” with her new relationship.
The HGTV star (whose shows, including The Flip Off, can be streamed with a Max subscription) has been dating Chris Larocca since last fall, and from the looks of Christina Haack’s Instagram Stories, things couldn’t be going better. She posted:
There’s no doubt that Christina Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall was expensive and emotional, but things seem to have settled down for both parties this year, as he too has moved on. Hall has been dating model Stephanie Gabrys.
It’s good to see the exes finding happiness separately, and it certainly does seem like Christina Haack is crushing 2025. In addition to her post about how grateful she is for her wonderful kids and partner, she shared some photos of her and Chris Larocca, and man that’s a good-looking couple.
A large heart sticker adorned yet another pic of her and her “handsome date”:
I love that in addition to celebrating her new love, she’s also shouting out her three children and their fathers by mentioning “united co-parenting.” Christina Haack shares two children — 14-year-old Taylor and 9-year-old Brayden — with Tarek El Moussa and 5-year-old Hudson with Ant Anstead.
While the squabbling between the home design expert and her first ex-husband never stopped during the first season of The Flip Off (forcing Tarek El Moussa’s wife Heather Rae to be their mediator), Tarek said he continues to work with Christina because it’s best for their children that they maintain a good relationship. Ant Anstead had a similar sentiment when he broke the rules as a judge on The Flip Off, saying “you stick with your family.”
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As for whether we’ll see more of Christina Haack and any of her exes on The Flip Off Season 2, that hasn’t been decided yet. While Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa team up in pink bikinis for other projects, fans are calling out for a second season that would see the women team up against Tarek El Moussa.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Get access to all of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa's HGTV shows. Pay just $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
Regardless of if that happens or not (and come on, HGTV, what are you waiting for?!) I don’t think it’s likely that we’ll see Christina Haack’s new beau join the show. Tarek El Moussa, at least, doesn’t think Chris Larocca joining the show would be a good idea, since he doesn’t have experience flipping houses or being on TV.
That’s fair, and anyway, maybe Haack has learned by now that she’s better off not working with her partner? However it plays out, I hope we’ll be getting news on The Flip Off Season 2 soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.