Steven Spielberg's Daughter Was Sitting Near Tracy Morgan When He Got Sick All Over The MSG Court: 'I Will Definitely Never Forget This One'

Within the past few days, actor and comedian Tracy Morgan has been recovering from a medical incident that went viral last week. Morgan was attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden when he became ill and vomited on the court. He subsequently had to be wheeled out of the arena, but he’s thankfully doing better now. As it so happens, Steven Spielberg’s daughter, Destry Allyn, was present when Morgan threw up and was in proximity to him. Given that, Allyn shared lighthearted comments about the experience.

Video and photos of Tracy Morgan puking at the NBA game made the rounds this week. And, if you looked one seat over to the right in a given snapshot, you might’ve seen a young woman dressed in a black ensemble and sporting an uncomfortable expression on her face. Destry Allyn Spielberg was said person and, on her Instagram stories, she shared those aforementioned pics. In one post, she shared a photo of herself from the game during the incident, dryly captioning it with, “I had a great time.”

Aside from sharing photos, though, the 28-year-old filmmaker also sent well wishes and a message of thanks to the Cop Out alum. And I think we can all understand this sentiment:

Genuinely so glad he's okay. Honestly thank you for making my first courtside game one to remember. I will definitely never forget this one. 😅

At this point, only a handful of people can say that they’ve attended a Knicks game and saw Tracy Morgan throw up while sitting only a seat over from him. I can definitely understand how the game would be an experience that the Please Don't Feed the Children director will never forget. In all honesty, even though I wasn’t even present at the event, I don’t think I’ll ever forget seeing the photos and videos that went viral.

When Tracy Morgan shared an update on his condition, he revealed that the episode was all due to a case of food poisoning. He shared the information in a social media post the morning after the game. In addition to sharing a selfie of himself smiling from his hospital bed, Morgan also thanked MSG and the medical staff for taking care of him. He also mused that the “Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court” and humorously opined as to whether he should vomit again when playoff time arrives.

Jokes aside, I’m right with Destry Allyn Spielberg in wishing the 30 Rock cast member the best as he continues to recover. He’s had several notable health scares over the past several years, including that horrific bus limo accident from 2014, which resulted in him sustaining a brain injury and more. Nevertheless, Morgan has remained upbeat and busy and even returned to Saturday Night Live for the show’s 50th anniversary special (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription).

Tracy Morgan is also returning to TV, as he’s currently working on a pilot for NBC. Produced by his longtime friend and colleague Tina Fey, the show would see Morgan play a former athlete looking to rehabilitate his image. Joining him on this new show will be Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Moynihan and Erika Alexander.

I can’t help but wonder whether Destry Allyn Spielberg has any plans to attend any more Knicks games before the season is over. As a fan of professional basketball myself, I hope she does, though she may just want to watch her feet while she’s sitting in her floor seats.