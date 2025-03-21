After Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For His Latest Thoughts On Bronny James, Richard Jefferson Had An A+ Response

From when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may get married to his favorite starter Pokémon, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't afraid to share his opinion on anything. In fact, he found himself in hot water with LeBron James a couple of weeks back because of comments he made that were critical of the NBA star's son Bronny, who is also in the NBA. Now, after the budding basketball star had a big game, Richard Jefferson had an A+ response to Smith walking back his past comments.

Bronny James, who readers might remember suffered cardiac arrest a couple of years before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, had a statement game in which he scored 17 points in 30 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks. On First Take, Stephen A. Smith admitted he might've been wrong about previous comments that the younger James needed to stay in the developmental G-League and didn't need to be on an NBA court:

I might have been wrong. Are you listening, LeBron James? Are you listening, James family? Are you listening, Rich Paul? My position was all along, was Bronny James needs to be in the G League, let him be in the G League his first year. And then after that, let him come on, because I've always believed that this kid has the potential. But what I saw last night made me say to myself, 'Wait a minute.' He keeps showing up and playing like that. J.J. Redick and his staff obviously doing an exceptional job coaching him.

No one is infallible, but getting an apology from Stephen A. Smith can be a challenge. From time to time, however, people like Rhianna and others have managed to get the ESPN pundit to back down from his hardline positions on various issues. That said, the above apology doesn't feel padded with excuses and other comments, and some, like his fellow coworker Richard Jefferson, had to respond.

Jefferson is known for his snark on ESPN, so I wasn't surprised to see him calling out Stephen A. Smith for one comment in particular. Check out the GIF of himself he shared when Smith noted that he always "believed" in Bronny James' potential:

One would like to think if Smith truly always believed in Bronny James, his father (once crowned the funniest player in the NBA) wouldn't have looked so scary when talking to the pundit when he spotted him courtside at a Lakers game.

Of course, Jefferson is someone who is kind of in the middle of this. While he is an ESPN employee, the former basketball player was also a teammate of LeBron James when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two won a championship together in 2016, so I could see why he might lean more toward siding with the NBA legend than he would Stephen A. Smith.

Unfortunately, this likely won't be the last time Smith's comments cause a lot of reactions on the internet, especially if he's serious about pursuing his political aspirations. I can't wait to see how wild it gets when Inside The NBA joins ESPN, and we get his takes mixed in with Charles Barkley, who he's defended in the past.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catch Stephen A. Smith on First Take on ESPN weekdays from 10:00 a.m. ET to noon. I can't wait to see if he has anything to say to Richard Jefferson, should he happen to spot his sassy online comment.