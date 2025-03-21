After Stephen A. Smith Went Viral For His Latest Thoughts On Bronny James, Richard Jefferson Had An A+ Response

News
By published

I love the sass.

Richard Jefferson and Stephen A. Smith split image
(Image credit: ESPN)

From when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may get married to his favorite starter Pokémon, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't afraid to share his opinion on anything. In fact, he found himself in hot water with LeBron James a couple of weeks back because of comments he made that were critical of the NBA star's son Bronny, who is also in the NBA. Now, after the budding basketball star had a big game, Richard Jefferson had an A+ response to Smith walking back his past comments.

Bronny James, who readers might remember suffered cardiac arrest a couple of years before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, had a statement game in which he scored 17 points in 30 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks. On First Take, Stephen A. Smith admitted he might've been wrong about previous comments that the younger James needed to stay in the developmental G-League and didn't need to be on an NBA court:

I might have been wrong. Are you listening, LeBron James? Are you listening, James family? Are you listening, Rich Paul? My position was all along, was Bronny James needs to be in the G League, let him be in the G League his first year. And then after that, let him come on, because I've always believed that this kid has the potential. But what I saw last night made me say to myself, 'Wait a minute.' He keeps showing up and playing like that. J.J. Redick and his staff obviously doing an exceptional job coaching him.

No one is infallible, but getting an apology from Stephen A. Smith can be a challenge. From time to time, however, people like Rhianna and others have managed to get the ESPN pundit to back down from his hardline positions on various issues. That said, the above apology doesn't feel padded with excuses and other comments, and some, like his fellow coworker Richard Jefferson, had to respond.

Jefferson is known for his snark on ESPN, so I wasn't surprised to see him calling out Stephen A. Smith for one comment in particular. Check out the GIF of himself he shared when Smith noted that he always "believed" in Bronny James' potential:

One would like to think if Smith truly always believed in Bronny James, his father (once crowned the funniest player in the NBA) wouldn't have looked so scary when talking to the pundit when he spotted him courtside at a Lakers game.

Of course, Jefferson is someone who is kind of in the middle of this. While he is an ESPN employee, the former basketball player was also a teammate of LeBron James when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two won a championship together in 2016, so I could see why he might lean more toward siding with the NBA legend than he would Stephen A. Smith.

Unfortunately, this likely won't be the last time Smith's comments cause a lot of reactions on the internet, especially if he's serious about pursuing his political aspirations. I can't wait to see how wild it gets when Inside The NBA joins ESPN, and we get his takes mixed in with Charles Barkley, who he's defended in the past.

Catch Stephen A. Smith on First Take on ESPN weekdays from 10:00 a.m. ET to noon. I can't wait to see if he has anything to say to Richard Jefferson, should he happen to spot his sassy online comment.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
From left to right: Carra Patterson holding her hands in front of her and smiling as Kaya while standing next to Carrie Preston&#039;s Elsbeth who is holding three bags and looking to her right while smiling.

Elsbeth And Kaya's Friendship Is One Of The Most Powerful Examples Of Female Friendship On TV Right Now, And I Need To Talk About Why
Screenshot of Stan talking through car window in American Dad

American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News
From left to right: Carra Patterson holding her hands in front of her and smiling as Kaya while standing next to Carrie Preston&#039;s Elsbeth who is holding three bags and looking to her right while smiling.

Elsbeth And Kaya's Friendship Is One Of The Most Powerful Examples Of Female Friendship On TV Right Now, And I Need To Talk About Why
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot of Stan talking through car window in American Dad
American Dad Is Reportedly Leaving TBS, But It's Actually Great News
The Green Lantern in DC comics.
Lanterns Has Cast Another Important Character In John Stewart’s Life, And It Has Me More Excited About What’s Ahead For The Popular Green Lantern
Daniel Craig offers a rushed toast to Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.
Amazon-MGM's James Bond Plans Are Allegedly Ramping Up, And I Think People Are About To Be Shaken And Stirred With Rumors About The Release Date And More
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us&#039; rooftop scene
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Passionately Responded To Blake Lively's Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit, And Her Team Fired Right Back
From left to right: Hawkeye, War Machine, Iron Man, Captain America, Nebula, Rocket, Ant-Man and Black Widow standing together out of uniform in Avengers: Endgame.
Let’s Talk About The Clever And Specific Easter Egg Marvel Has Dropped As Avengers 4 & 5 Are Coming Together
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Do Revenge, Courteney Cox on Friends.
The Funny Way Friends’ Monica Geller Had An Impact On Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Real-Life Vacation Habits
Bob The Drag Queen and Boston Rob split image
Bob The Drag Queen’s Traitors Round Table With Boston Rob Is Already Iconic, But I Find It Fascinating How Little Time They Had Behind The Scenes
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise and JLo in Marry Me
The Wild Story Behind How A JLo Music Video Caused Sterling K. Brown And His Wife To Temporarily Break Up: ‘She Bounced Out’
Daffy Duck looks over a toilet with a face of discontent in The Looney Tunes Show - S1 E15 &quot;Bugs &amp; Daffy Get a Job.&quot;
There's Been A Lot Of Looney Tunes Drama Lately, And As A Big Fan, I Have Some Feelings
Ellen Pompeo in Grey&#039;s Season 19
The Extraordinary And Yet Practical Advice Shonda Rhimes Gave Ellen Pompeo That’s Stuck With Her (And She Recounted On The View)