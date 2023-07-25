Stephen A. Smith, Trae Young And More Reach Out As LeBron James' Son Bronny Recovers In Hospital From Cardiac Arrest

Aside from being a world-class athlete, shrewd businessman and one of the funniest sports stars of all time, LeBron James is also a devoted parent to his three kids. He frequently posts about his children and seems to be incredibly supportive of them. That’s especially been true over the past several months, as his oldest son, LeBron James Jr. (or Bronny) prepares to play basketball at the University of Southern California. Unfortunately, it’s been reported that Bronny experienced cardiac arrest this week. He’s thankfully recovering in the hospital right now and, as he does so, Stephen A. Smith, Trae Young and more are reaching out.

News of Bronny James’ medical incident broke on Tuesday, as Shams Charania of The Athletic took to X to drop it. The journalist shared a statement he received from a spokesperson for the James family. Apparently, the 18-year-old James suffered from his medical incident during a workout. The message reads:

Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

In the aftermath, a number of notable names have been showing their support for the teen. Noted ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith shared a sweet shoutout for the McDonalds’ All-American while also providing a brief update regarding what he’s heard on his status:

Good Lord. Just heard about Bronny. Hearing he’s okay. Thank God! Prayers up to @KingJames and the entire family. #🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾July 25, 2023 See more

As mentioned, Atlanta Hawks phenom Trae Young was another figure within the sports world to react. The NBA all star kept his sentiment brief, but it was sweet nonetheless:

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for BronnyJuly 25, 2023 See more

Chris Broussard, who covers professional basketball for Fox Sports took to X as well to show love to Bronny James. He expressed well wishes by sending prayers to the athlete and his family:

Prayers up for Bronny James & the entire James family! 🙏🏽🙏🏼July 25, 2023 See more

Comic book writer Rob Liefeld – a noted sports fan – also weighed in on the sad turn of events. He reshared Shams Charania’s post and provided a short response:

Prayers & healing for Bronny James.

We here at CinemaBlend wish Bronny James and his family the best as he continues to recover.

More to come...