Twitter Thinks LeBron James Is Unintentionally The Funniest Athlete Of All Time, And Has Receipts To Prove It

NBA fans will debate for decades whether or not LeBron James is the greatest of all time in the sport of basketball, but there may be one facet of the game that other notables like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan can never touch. Someone dubbed James the most "unintentionally hilarious athlete of all time" on Twitter, and after seeing the scores of videos that fans shared as evidence, it's really hard to deny.

Months after LeBron James dropped an f-bomb on television after breaking the scoring record, he's being crowned as the most unintentionally hilarious athlete of all time. How does one go about being unintentionally hilarious? Let's check out Exhibit A on Twitter, in which a fan expressed her love for James as he sat beside her, ignoring the entire interview:

Lebron just like me fr https://t.co/hCp6qTt6hS pic.twitter.com/4gxAKOCguhJune 21, 2023 See more

Like, there's no way he doesn't hear this interview going on next to him! Why didn't he take a moment to acknowledge her during the interview? Sure, it's possible he was dialed into the game, but there was no need to look so stoic during this tender moment. It's hilarious the longer you watch it, especially if you watched without knowing he was literally next to her the entire time.

Then there's the bizarre video he posted in the NBA bubble during lockdowns, which ended with the Lakers winning the championship. Before that, however, LeBron James' son teenage son Bronny uploaded a video to social media of himself smoking what appeared to be marijuana. James was unable to leave the bubble to address the issue with his son directly but posted this odd video playing the harmonica not long after:

LeBron playing the harmonica knowing he was going to lay the belt on bronny was funny and scary at the same time. pic.twitter.com/2EbNJz4GBC https://t.co/qKz9L9BjGQJune 21, 2023 See more

I don't know if the harmonica playing was supposed to be intimidating, but it certainly freaked me out! Still, what a bizarre video to put up when the world is watching to see how you react. This response is about as bizarre as the evening he decided to show his kids Interview With a Vampire.

One thing that has been repeatedly stated throughout LeBron James' career is how he's remained free from controversy, unlike other stars. James has steered clear from scandals or even suggestions he's been disloyal to his wife, Savannah James. For example, here's a video of him going down the up portion of an escalator to stop some women from pursuing him:

Bro really went down the up escalator to avoid some hoes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mBPtanuN36 https://t.co/cFNDpbyHK3June 21, 2023 See more

That's the move of a true veteran right there. How in the world would someone think to do that in the moment? You have to applaud LeBron James for thinking on his toes, both on and off the court.

You also have to applaud LeBron James for his willingness to compete. He'll take on anyone who steps up to challenge him, even children. James showed as much during pickup game with small children, where he slammed it home after a steal:

This will always be hilarious to me😭 pic.twitter.com/x0lyfmaFjb https://t.co/kRTPOC9Q6hJune 22, 2023 See more

Absolutely no mercy, but what else should we expect from the guy who was hailed to be the next coming of Michael Jordan since he was in high school? LeBron James has lived up to the hype in that regard, but I think it's fair to say he's excelled when it comes to making us laugh along the way.

LeBron James can even do this when he's trying to be cool. The basketball player is a lover of music but like all of us, has trouble getting the lyrics right to his favorite songs. That hasn't stopped him from posting videos on social media anyway and rolling with it:

The NBA is truly better for having LeBron James in it, and we can only hope that when he retires, these off-the-court hilarious moments will continue. If we can't agree that he's the G.O.A.T. of basketball, maybe we can all agree he's the greatest at being unintentionally hilarious.

Those looking to learn more about LeBron James would do well to use a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Shooting Stars. It's a movie fans of the star will appreciate, especially after hearing about the gift King James shared with the director.