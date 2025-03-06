No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)

Whether you love them or not, there’s no denying that Stephen A. Smith’s takes are always hot. He’s given tons of his opinions on various sports topics as the 2025 TV schedule chugs along, but recently, he shared some opinions that aren’t (directly) related to what airs on ESPN. That’s right, the longtime TV personality shared his thoughts on the probability of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married, and I have to say, I kind of hope he’s right.

During a segment on The Tonight Show that involved Stephen A. Smith doing what he does best – dishing out hot takes – he was asked about the speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly getting married. In response to the prompt that stated the couple “will get married in 2025,” the ESPN talent said:

Travis Kelce, that’s my dog. I gotta tell you, a lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift is a different animal. She looks good, she’s incredibly talented, and she’s worth about a billion. We’re going to guess a yes on this one.

He then noted that the pop star is a “three-headed monster” who is hard to turn down. While that sounds wild, it was quite complimentary, as you can see in the video below and considering Smith’s above comments about her talent, net worth and beauty.

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Presidential Run Rumors, Gives His Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hot Takes - YouTube Watch On

Now, I’m not of the opinion that Swift and Kelce will get married this year. I mean, they aren’t even engaged. However, I do love Smith’s take, and I hope he’s right that they will tie the knot eventually.

Smith isn’t the only one with this take, either. NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones said he thinks the couple could get married “this year” or “after football.” Notably, Travis Kelce did decide to play at least one more year with the Kansas City Chiefs, so “after football” will not also be “this year.” While the singer and athlete getting married doesn’t seem far-fetched, walking down the aisle in 2025 would be wild. However, wild and impossible are two different things.

Plus, there’s plenty of chatter around the potential for this to happen as well. Kelce commented about the best time for a wedding earlier this year (he claims it’s basically anytime but the fall), which felt like he was feeding this rumor beast. Plus, back in December, some thought that seemingly edited party pictures showed that Swift was trying to hide an engagement ring. Not to mention, around the Super Bowl, there was a bunch of talk about whether the tight end would pop the question or not.

Also, with Kelce in the offseason and Swift no longer on tour , they’re schedules are likely more open for big personal events – like oh, I don’t know, a wedding.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, maybe Stephen A. Smith is on to something, and “Forever & Always” will happen in 2025...