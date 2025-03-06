No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Stephen A. Smith was asked to "Speak Now" about this hot topic, and he sure did.
Whether you love them or not, there’s no denying that Stephen A. Smith’s takes are always hot. He’s given tons of his opinions on various sports topics as the 2025 TV schedule chugs along, but recently, he shared some opinions that aren’t (directly) related to what airs on ESPN. That’s right, the longtime TV personality shared his thoughts on the probability of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married, and I have to say, I kind of hope he’s right.
During a segment on The Tonight Show that involved Stephen A. Smith doing what he does best – dishing out hot takes – he was asked about the speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly getting married. In response to the prompt that stated the couple “will get married in 2025,” the ESPN talent said:
He then noted that the pop star is a “three-headed monster” who is hard to turn down. While that sounds wild, it was quite complimentary, as you can see in the video below and considering Smith’s above comments about her talent, net worth and beauty.
Now, I’m not of the opinion that Swift and Kelce will get married this year. I mean, they aren’t even engaged. However, I do love Smith’s take, and I hope he’s right that they will tie the knot eventually.
Smith isn’t the only one with this take, either. NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones said he thinks the couple could get married “this year” or “after football.” Notably, Travis Kelce did decide to play at least one more year with the Kansas City Chiefs, so “after football” will not also be “this year.” While the singer and athlete getting married doesn’t seem far-fetched, walking down the aisle in 2025 would be wild. However, wild and impossible are two different things.
Plus, there’s plenty of chatter around the potential for this to happen as well. Kelce commented about the best time for a wedding earlier this year (he claims it’s basically anytime but the fall), which felt like he was feeding this rumor beast. Plus, back in December, some thought that seemingly edited party pictures showed that Swift was trying to hide an engagement ring. Not to mention, around the Super Bowl, there was a bunch of talk about whether the tight end would pop the question or not.
Also, with Kelce in the offseason and Swift no longer on tour, they’re schedules are likely more open for big personal events – like oh, I don’t know, a wedding.
So, maybe Stephen A. Smith is on to something, and “Forever & Always” will happen in 2025...
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
