No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)

News
By
published

Stephen A. Smith was asked to "Speak Now" about this hot topic, and he sure did.

From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.
(Image credit: Republic Records, NBC and New Heights)

Whether you love them or not, there’s no denying that Stephen A. Smith’s takes are always hot. He’s given tons of his opinions on various sports topics as the 2025 TV schedule chugs along, but recently, he shared some opinions that aren’t (directly) related to what airs on ESPN. That’s right, the longtime TV personality shared his thoughts on the probability of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married, and I have to say, I kind of hope he’s right.

During a segment on The Tonight Show that involved Stephen A. Smith doing what he does best – dishing out hot takes – he was asked about the speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce possibly getting married. In response to the prompt that stated the couple “will get married in 2025,” the ESPN talent said:

Travis Kelce, that’s my dog. I gotta tell you, a lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift is a different animal. She looks good, she’s incredibly talented, and she’s worth about a billion. We’re going to guess a yes on this one.

He then noted that the pop star is a “three-headed monster” who is hard to turn down. While that sounds wild, it was quite complimentary, as you can see in the video below and considering Smith’s above comments about her talent, net worth and beauty.

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Presidential Run Rumors, Gives His Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hot Takes - YouTube Stephen A. Smith Addresses Presidential Run Rumors, Gives His Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hot Takes - YouTube
Watch On

Now, I’m not of the opinion that Swift and Kelce will get married this year. I mean, they aren’t even engaged. However, I do love Smith’s take, and I hope he’s right that they will tie the knot eventually.

Smith isn’t the only one with this take, either. NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones said he thinks the couple could get married “this year” or “after football.” Notably, Travis Kelce did decide to play at least one more year with the Kansas City Chiefs, so “after football” will not also be “this year.” While the singer and athlete getting married doesn’t seem far-fetched, walking down the aisle in 2025 would be wild. However, wild and impossible are two different things.

Plus, there’s plenty of chatter around the potential for this to happen as well. Kelce commented about the best time for a wedding earlier this year (he claims it’s basically anytime but the fall), which felt like he was feeding this rumor beast. Plus, back in December, some thought that seemingly edited party pictures showed that Swift was trying to hide an engagement ring. Not to mention, around the Super Bowl, there was a bunch of talk about whether the tight end would pop the question or not.

Also, with Kelce in the offseason and Swift no longer on tour, they’re schedules are likely more open for big personal events – like oh, I don’t know, a wedding.

So, maybe Stephen A. Smith is on to something, and “Forever & Always” will happen in 2025...

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
From left to right: Chistian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923.

1923's Brandon Sklenar Compared Spencer Dutton To Batman, And I Can't Believe How On Point He Is
From left to right: A screenshot of Vin Diesel in Fast X, Asha Banks as Noah in My Fault: London and Blake Lively in Gossip Girl.

I Watched My Fault: London, And I Can't Get Over How It's Fast And Furious Meets Gossip Girl
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus

'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
See more latest
Most Popular
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus
'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire
After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden
Alexandra Daddario as Rowan in Mayfair Witches and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview With The Vampire
After AMC’s Mayfair Witches And Interview With A Vampire Crossed Over This Season, One Cast Member Has An Excellent Idea For More
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
‘I’m Always Mediating Things.’ Heather El Moussa Gets Real About Working With Her Husband And His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off
From left to right: Chistian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923.
1923's Brandon Sklenar Compared Spencer Dutton To Batman, And I Can't Believe How On Point He Is
Barnes, Remy, and Hana on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x04
I'm Still In Shock That FBI: Most Wanted Was Cancelled, And One Director Has Me Convinced It Should Be Saved For Streaming Like Law And Order: Organized Crime
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2009 at a basketball game
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Rumors Can't Stop, Won't Stop Amping Up After Divorce From Lopez Was Finalized
Melissa Joan Hart as Mel on Melissa &amp; Joey looking confused and disgruntled.
Melissa Joan Hart On Why Waiting For Shows To Get Renewed Or Canceled Is An Emotional Rollercoaster (Plus One Character She 'Never Got To Grieve’)
Howard the Duck holding martini glass in What If... ?
After What If…? Will Howard The Duck Get A Solo Project? Seth Green Weighs In