After Toddler And Tiaras Vet Kailia Posey's Death, Her Mother Shared More Info With A Plea To Parents

It’s been nearly a month since former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey tragically died by suicide at age 16. Though her cause of death was not originally reported, her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, soon spoke out about her daughter’s decision “to end her earthly life.” Now, another update has been provided — including details of a suicide note — in the hopes of preventing other families from experiencing a similar tragedy.

Marcy Posey Gatterman said Kailia Posey “seemed fine” in the days and weeks leading up to her untimely death. Gatterman told E! News that her daughter had gone to prom with a bunch of friends, and everything was fine the next day. She’d recently also made her high school cheerleading squad and been named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA pageant. However, on May 2, Kailia asked her mother to pick up some deodorant that she’d need for school the next day, and left soon after in one of the family’s cars. That was the last time she saw her daughter, Gatterman said:

She left a note for me and then one for her best friend. The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever.

Kailia Posey apparently left notes behind for her mother and best friend — a heartbreaking revelation of what she planned to do, despite speaking to her mother about her needs for school the next day. Marcy Posey Gatterman pleaded with parents to make an effort to know what’s going on in their children’s lives, and she sent a message to teenagers who might also be suffering in silence:

Parents who have teenagers, check their phones. And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need.

Kailia Posey’s mother and the rest of her family are suffering a pain no one should have to go through and, along with this latest update about young lady’s final days and suicide notes, they have taken action to help others in need. The former beauty pageant contestant’s family has established a fund in her name with the Whatcom Community Foundation , a charity that aims to help students in crisis by providing them with resources. Kailia’s friends, meanwhile, have started a teen mental health fund called Kailia’s World , with funds raised from sweatshirt sales going to provide counselors to teenagers in need.

Kailia Posey appeared on the fifth season of the sometimes-controversial TLC reality show Toddlers & Tiaras, which ran from 2009-2013 but is still available for streaming with a Hulu subscription . She secured her place in pop culture when, during an interview, she gave a huge grin, thus becoming the popular meme/gif, “grinning girl.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to Kailia's friends and family. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255,