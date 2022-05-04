The Parents Of Toddlers And Tiaras' Kaila Posey Release Statement After Her Tragic Death

The TLC family lost one of its own this week, as it was reported that Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey had died. Posey sadly passed away at the young age of 16 and, at the time her tragic death was reported, specific information on the circumstances surrounding it were unclear. But now, the young woman’s parents are speaking out and addressing their daughter’s cause of death in a new statement.

Kalia Posey’s parents confirmed that the former reality TV star died by suicide. In the statement released to TMZ , the family addressed the loss of their daughter and reflected on the number of things she achieved during her lifetime:

Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life. She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.

The pageant competitor’s death was made known by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, who revealed it in a Facebook post. At the time, she briefly reflected on her daughter and posted a recent photo of her. In addition to this latest statement, Posey Gatterman and her family have established a fund with Whatcom Community Foundation . Established in the late teen’s name, the charity aims to help students in crisis by providing them with resources.

In addition to her mother and family, one of the teen’s friends, Biancha, paid tribute to her on Instagram. The young lady lovingly referred to her late friend and reflected on their tenures as pageant contestants.

Kailia Posey appeared during the fifth season of TLC’s Toddlers & Tiara (streamable with a Hulu subscription). The show, which ran from 2009-2013, was known for getting into hot water from time to time and for launching the reality TV career of Alana “Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. During her particular episode, Posey was training for the California Tropic Arizona pageant.

While the young performer dazzled on stage, it was a moment during one of her interviews that truly cemented her place within pop culture. In mid chat, she gave a massive grin, which was captured by Internet users. Now known as the “grinning girl” gif, the clip is very popular today.

To say that the young star’s passing is a tragic development would be a gross understatement. While the situation can’t be easy for her family, it’s comforting to see that they’re also using this time to help those in need. We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and loved ones of Kailia Posey at this time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can find resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or by calling the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 800-273-8255,