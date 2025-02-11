After Trading Luka Dončić To The Lakers, The Dallas Mavericks Had A Wild Reaction To A Fan Asking Someone Be Fired

Scripted series airing as part of the 2025 TV schedule are dishing out plenty of drama so far this year. However, the NBA has also been cooking lately with what might be the most shocking trade of the past decade. The Dallas Mavericks sent their young superstar, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers just a year after he led the team to the NBA Finals. While Lakers fans were pumped, while Mavericks devotees were beside themselves and not being quiet about it.

Last night, Lakers fans watched Luka Dončić make his team debut alongside all-time scoring champion LeBron James. Amid the event, the Mavericks allowed fans on the jumbotron for the first time since the trade went through. It seems to be a move the organization regretted, as it quickly pulled the camera away from a fan who mouthed that Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas-based organization, be fired:

During the Mavs Karaoke Cam a fan looked like he mouthed “FIRE NICO” and they quickly pulled out. This was the first time fans have been shown on the video board since The Trade. pic.twitter.com/WzMQQzyd4LFebruary 11, 2025

It's not too surprising that at least one fan commented on the trade, especially after the setback the Mavericks just faced. After being traded to Dallas for Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis (an NBA champion and co-star In Space Jam: A New Legacy co-star), left his debut for the Mavericks with a non-contact injury. He's expected to be out multiple weeks, and his history with injuries has made fans more critical of the deal. I don't think I've seen sports fans this up in arms since they thought Inside The NBA was getting canceled.

While the Dallas Mavericks cut away from the fan, that was only the start. A video quickly began to circulate, which showed the same fan being escorted out of the building by security not long after being featured on the jumbotron. Check out a clear shot of him being approached and walked out:

Fans removed after holding “Fire Nico” posters. My guy can’t handle the heat. @dallasmavs @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/XoALpmQu50February 11, 2025

This is one of the most wildest incidents I've seen happen in an NBA arena, and I still remember that Sacramento Kings fan vomiting on the court. While I can't argue that the Dallas Mavericks aren't within their rights to remove whoever they want from the stadium, I think this was a step over the line. A fan shared his opinion in a way that wasn't vulgar or obscene, and he didn't even have a real microphone. The removal was petty and doesn't paint the organization in a great light.

This only adds to what's become the biggest NBA news story of the season. Fans were already making memes mocking the team for what many consider a bad decision and, now that the organization has been shown reacting to someone critical of it, I imagine it's only going to get worse. Is Adam Sandler still trying to make another NBA movie? If so, I think he should start taking notes and figure out a story for this wild time for the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA storylines have a relatively short shelf life, but I don't see this development going away anytime soon. With every step the Los Angeles Lakers take closer to championship contention and the further the Dallas Mavericks fall in the standings, the more people will likely question the baffling decision to trade Luka Dončić. All, allegedly, because the team had issues with the massive pay day he would've been owed, even as one of the league's top players. I'm curious as to whether fans will continue to make their thoughts known at games.

The NBA season is rolling right along, though the All-Star break is coming up. Luka Dončić is not an all-star this season, but I'm sure he'll have plenty of worthy highlights on ESPN and other sites with the Lakers -- likely to the disdain of Maverick fans.