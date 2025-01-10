After tWitch's Mom Slams 'Misleading And Hurtful Claims' Amid Backlash Against Allison Holker's Comments, Ellen Producer Speaks Out

The second anniversary of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death passed in December, and while those closest to the dancer — who found fame on So You Think You Can Dance before joining Ellen DeGeneres' talk show as her DJ — have had some time to process his suicide, some wounds have been reopened recently. Boss’ widow, fellow dancer Allison Holker, wrote about her husband in her upcoming memoir, and she’s been facing backlash over some of her revelations. Boss’ mom, who shared an emotional post about tWitch after his death, is among those speaking out, as well as one of DeGeneres' producers.

Allison Holker’s memoir This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light includes details of her experience surrounding her husband’s death, including the moment she learned of his suicide . She also told People that afterward she’d discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs, including mushrooms, pills and "other substances." Stephen Boss’ mom Connie Boss Alexander took issue with some of the things being said about her son, posting a message to Instagram that read:

Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.

Connie Boss Alexander didn’t call out Allison Holker specifically, but she made it clear she doesn’t appreciate the “untruths” that have been in the media regarding tWitch for the past couple of days. Her post continued:

For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.

Stephen Boss’ mother said she’s not only concerned about her son’s legacy but how these stories affect his children Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5, and that’s why she’s chosen to break her silence.

Andy Lassner, executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also referenced Allison Holker's comments about tWitch's alleged drug stash, speaking from his own experience as a addict. In an Instagram Story he said that while he's sure there were things he didn't know about Stephen Boss' life, "his energy wasn't the chaos of addiction - it was the calm that so many of us fight for." Lassner called him "an absolute king" who deserves to be remembered that way. You can see the producer's full statement below:

(Image credit: Andy Lassner's Instagram Stories)

In addition to tWitch's mom, someone who is allegedly a cousin also spoke out, responding to an X (Twitter) post about Allison Holker not protecting her husband and their children, writing:

He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie.

Prior to the posts from Stephen Boss’ mother and Andy Lassner, Allison Holker took to her Instagram Stories on January 8 regarding backlash from others, saying her only intention was to help other people. She wrote, in part (via EW ):

I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.

Allison Holker’s book This Far is set for release February 4.