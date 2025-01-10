After tWitch's Mom Slams 'Misleading And Hurtful Claims' Amid Backlash Against Allison Holker's Comments, Ellen Producer Speaks Out
Dancer's widow said she found drugs after his suicide.
The second anniversary of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death passed in December, and while those closest to the dancer — who found fame on So You Think You Can Dance before joining Ellen DeGeneres' talk show as her DJ — have had some time to process his suicide, some wounds have been reopened recently. Boss’ widow, fellow dancer Allison Holker, wrote about her husband in her upcoming memoir, and she’s been facing backlash over some of her revelations. Boss’ mom, who shared an emotional post about tWitch after his death, is among those speaking out, as well as one of DeGeneres' producers.
Allison Holker’s memoir This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light includes details of her experience surrounding her husband’s death, including the moment she learned of his suicide. She also told People that afterward she’d discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs, including mushrooms, pills and "other substances." Stephen Boss’ mom Connie Boss Alexander took issue with some of the things being said about her son, posting a message to Instagram that read:
Connie Boss Alexander didn’t call out Allison Holker specifically, but she made it clear she doesn’t appreciate the “untruths” that have been in the media regarding tWitch for the past couple of days. Her post continued:
Stephen Boss’ mother said she’s not only concerned about her son’s legacy but how these stories affect his children Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5, and that’s why she’s chosen to break her silence.
Andy Lassner, executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also referenced Allison Holker's comments about tWitch's alleged drug stash, speaking from his own experience as a addict. In an Instagram Story he said that while he's sure there were things he didn't know about Stephen Boss' life, "his energy wasn't the chaos of addiction - it was the calm that so many of us fight for." Lassner called him "an absolute king" who deserves to be remembered that way. You can see the producer's full statement below:
In addition to tWitch's mom, someone who is allegedly a cousin also spoke out, responding to an X (Twitter) post about Allison Holker not protecting her husband and their children, writing:
Prior to the posts from Stephen Boss’ mother and Andy Lassner, Allison Holker took to her Instagram Stories on January 8 regarding backlash from others, saying her only intention was to help other people. She wrote, in part (via EW):
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Allison Holker’s book This Far is set for release February 4.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was so beloved by fans and mourned greatly by his fellow dancers, friends and other celebrities after his passing at age 40. The pain of losing him is still fresh for many of them, even two years later, and I hope for continued healing for all involved. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.