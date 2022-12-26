Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Misses Her Son In Emotional Stories Post

The final weeks of 2022 delivered a tragedy for the family, friends, and loved ones of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, as the dancer/choreographer/DJ died at the age of 40 due to suicide on December 13. Many of those who knew him have opened up with tributes in the days since his passing, and now his mom has shared an emotional Instagram Stories post to show that she’s missing her son.

Connie Boss Alexander, the mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, took to Instagram with a post in honor of her late son. She shared both a photo and a message in the Story, which has since expired on her account. Take a look at the post below:

(Image credit: Connie Boss Alexander)

The mother of the late star shared a photo of a FaceTime call with her son, with the #SLB hashtag referring to tWitch’s full name, Stephen Laurel Boss. Her use of the heart emojis combined with her wish of being able to “FT to heaven” resulted in an emotional Story that let fans in on a little bit of her grief.

Connie Boss Alexander has mostly stayed off of social media in the days since her son died, although she did share a message shortly after news of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death became public. She thanked friends and family for “all the love, prayers, and encouragement,” but couldn’t “use words right now” and would reach out when she could.

Allison Holker, who had been married to Stephen “tWitch” Boss for nearly ten years, also recently returned to social media for the first time since his death, sharing an Instagram post about her “ONE and ONLY” to convey how much her late husband is missed. The two shared three children together. Stars ranging from Full House alum Jodie Sweetin to Dancing with the Stars veterans Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke, and Alan Berseten (among others) chimed into the comment section with messages of love and support for her family.

When news of tWitch’s passing first broke, it was not confirmed that suicide was the official cause of death. When more details began to emerge and rumors began to circulate, investigators came forward to state that the star had left a note but the rumor that he’d lost his life savings was false. His death prompted many celebrities to come out with messages in his honor, and Tyler Perry was even moved to disclose his history with suicide attempts .

tWitch’s big break into the limelight came after competing on Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, which he returned to as a judge for the 2022 season of the dance competition series. He would go on to become a staple of daytime television as the DJ (and later co-executive producer) for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After sharing her initial message in the wake of his death, DeGeneres later came out with a heartfelt video about the best ways to honor him .

Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend remain with the family, friends, and loved ones of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. His mother’s Story shows that his loved ones are still mourning his loss in what must be a very difficult time.