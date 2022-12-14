Ellen DeGeneres And Many Others Pay Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Following News Of His Death

Following the news of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death, many celebrities and friends have posted heartfelt tributes to the beloved So You Think You Can Dance dancer-turned-judge and Ellen Show DJ. The list of people paying tribute to the dancer is long, and includes his longtime pal and colleague Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host posted a loving message and photo of the two sharing a hug backstage at The Ellen Show. She wrote that tWitch was “pure love and light” and sent her love and support to the dancer’s family.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonxDecember 14, 2022 See more

Many others including Ellen’s producer Andy Lassner, Kerry Washington, So You Think You Can Dance judge Leah Remini and Questlove have also shared their thoughts.

