Ahead Of Taking Over On The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth Looks Ripped In New Photo

In late 2022, fans of The Witcher were shocked to hear that Henry Cavill decided to step down as Geralt of Rivia after Season 3 and that he would be replaced by The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth. Now, just ahead of The Witcher Season 4 's rumored filming start date, Hemsworth shared a photo of his current physique, and he looks absolutely ripped!

Liam Hemsworth took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a “leg day” gym photo while showing gratitude to fans for his latest movie. Check it:

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) A photo posted by on

The 34-year-old actor checked in on social media to show off his massive arms in a black and white photo where he also thanked the public for going to see his movie on the 2024 film schedule, Land Of Bad. Hemsworth shared that the “feedback has been awesome” on the new action thriller that also stars Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia and his own brother, Luke Hemsworth. The movie hit theaters back in February, but landed on VOD a few weeks ago, likely to many more people checking it out.

As for what Hemsworth will be doing next, per Netflix , The Witcher is set to start production this spring. This week The Matrix actor Laurence Fishburne was announced to be joining the new season as Regis, who is a fan-favorite character that was introduced in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel Baptism of Fire. Other new actors joining the Season 4 cast are Sharlto Copley as bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy as Skellen, Emhyr’s court advisor and spy; and Danny Woodburn as Zoltan the dwarf.

The upcoming season will of course see the return of Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allen’s Ciri and pick up with what happened at the end of Season 3. While we don’t know exactly how the switch between Cavill and Hemsworth will occur in Season 3, the show’s executive producer gave fans a hint last year.

While it's certainly exciting to see Liam Hemsworth getting in shape right before he's set to play Geralt, it hasn’t been the smoothest transition thus far. Fans of the series have really embraced Henry Cavill in the role of the White Wolf since the show’s premiere, and it’s not necessarily easy to see the actor go. However, when Season 3 premiered last year, some fans of the show came to Hemsworth’s side when they felt like promos were throwing him under the bus .

While The Witcher was positively received by critics overall , viewing trends showed a decline in interest from audiences tuning into Season 3 . Time will tell how Hemsworth is received by fans of the series. We still have yet to see Hemsworth in costume and playing the role, but that’s definitely to come. Ahead of Season 4, you can catch up with all three seasons of The Witcher with a Netflix subscription .