Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher, And Geralt Has Already Been Recast For Season 4

It’s been a little while since Henry Cavill last graced our screens as Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher. The fantasy series recently wrapped production on Season 3, and the fan anticipation only seems to be building by the day. Ahead of the new slate of episodes, some bittersweet news has dropped, though. Netflix formally confirmed that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. However, Cavill will not return as the lead character. And interestingly enough, his fan-favorite role has already been recast.

Henry Cavill further confirmed that he won’t be donning his armor and sword once more when The Witcher starts production on Season 4. As it turns out, the British star will be succeeded in the role by none other than Liam Hemsworth. Cavill dropped a statement, which was shared by the streamer, on his Instagram in which he reflected on his time playing Geralt and sent some well wishes to his successor:

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Liam Hemsworth, who audiences likely know from films like The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence, also spoke out about his new gig. The star, a self-professed fan of the fantasy franchise, shared his own statement in which he expressed gratitude to his predecessor for handing over the reins. It also sounds like the 32-year-old performer is ready to get to take his position within the Continent:

As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.

This is a massive surprise, to say the least. It’s honestly pretty sad to know that the Mission: Impossible alum is leaving the show, especially since he embodied Geralt in such a compelling way. Nevertheless, he seems more than confident that Liam Hemsworth can do the role justice. At the very least, we can already say that the Australian actor will bring a significant level of physicality to the role.

One can’t help but wonder what exactly spurred Henry Cavill's decision to leave the series. Odds are that it could be due to his massive work schedule, which has more recently included films like the critically acclaimed Enola Holmes 2 and the soon-to-be-released Argylle. And of course, there’s also that other little gig that Cavill recently took back up in the DC Universe. The actor has officially returned as Superman and is already teasing a “bright future” for the character. With that, it’s possible that Warner Bros. is looking to sign him for a few cinematic engagements that could tie him up for a while.

On the flip side of the situation, this could allow Liam Hemsworth the chance to explore some interesting new territory and spread his wings as an actor. Sure, he’s no stranger to roles that involve combat, but the actual character is a bit different from many that he’s played in the past. Though aside from that, I am indeed curious as to whether he can provide Geralt with more intense fights, which were effectively performed by Henry Cavill. With this new development, we wish both actors the best as they set out on their respective paths.

