Al Roker’s Wife Details How Bad Things Were During His Absence From Today, Calling Him A ‘Medical Mystery’
Things were worse than we knew.
Fans of the Today show started the new year off with some good news, as it was learned that beloved weatherman Al Roker would be making his return on January 6. Roker had been away from the show since November, in and out of the hospital with blood clots in his legs and lungs. To be sure, it was a scary period for the morning show favorite and his family, but apparently, things were worse than we knew. Roker’s wife revealed details of what he’d been through, saying it’s a “miracle” that he survived.
ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts accompanied her husband on his first day back at work Friday morning, joining Al Roker and the rest of the Today crew to talk about what had transpired over the past couple of months. Roberts said most people didn’t know just how dire the weather anchor’s situation had gotten, saying:
Al Roker revealed that he had internal bleeding, but the doctors didn’t know where it was coming from. “I lost half my blood,” he said, requiring a major surgery in which he said they removed two bleeding ulcers, resectioned his colon and removed his gallbladder.
It’s scary to hear just how serious Al Roker’s condition was, and apparently, how close he came to not making it. However, Deborah Roberts shared an amusing story about the moment she said she knew her husband would pull through. She said:
The crew all laughed as Deborah Roberts recalled how she had hoped he'd survive until Christmas, while he was thinking about his turkey. She said she knew then that he had “that will, that drive,” and that he’d be OK.
Given this revelation of everything Al Roker has been through since missing his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years, it’s a really big deal that he was able to return to Today so quickly. The beloved anchor was beaming, as he reunited with his colleagues, joking that he’d wanted to return even earlier in the week (probably to reclaim his office from Hoda Kotb). Roker thanked the Today crew for their support and said:
We are thrilled that Al Roker is there, as well, and we at CinemaBlend hope for the weather anchor’s continued health and a safe recovery after such a scary and serious couple of months. You can catch Roker on Today weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC, and check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what else is headed our way this year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.