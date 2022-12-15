Watch Al Roker Get Super Heartwarming Visit From Today Hosts And Crew After Health Scare

Following another health scare, Al Roker is back at his house and healing. To welcome him home, help him heal and bring him some holiday cheer his colleagues at Today showed up at his home to sing some tunes as well as show their love and appreciation for the weatherman.

3rd Hour anchor Dylan Dreyer called Roker Today’s “brightest star,” and noted that 30 Rock isn’t the same without him. So, to honor him the anchors and crew decided to surprise the beloved weatherman. Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts helped facilitate the surprise that included tons of the Today Show anchors and crew appearing at his front door. Roker then opened the door to find the Today crew singing “Jingle Bells.” The longtime Today anchor got really emotional over the heartwarming surprise. Check out the wholesome moment here :

Al Roker is home from the hospital and on the road to recovery — but he’s not quite ready to return to Studio 1A yet.So, the entire TODAY family gathered on Al's doorstep to surprise him with some holiday cheer to help him feel merry and bright! 🌟 https://t.co/RxyjS8BpLr pic.twitter.com/dw8MJjfZBJDecember 14, 2022 See more

Of course, Roker cracked a few jokes during the video too, saying:

It’s impressive you could do that without a prompter.

He then thanked them all, and explained that he misses his Today family a lot. Adding in one more crack at the end of the segment, Roker said the Today chorus who showed up at his doorstep could audition for America’s Got Talent with their tunes. They then closed out their set with their take on “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” however they changed the lyrics and sang “Al Be Home for Christmas.”

After the video of Roker played, the 3rd Hour hosts gushed over their co-worker, talking about how he will send everyone handwritten notes when they were feeling down, and they wanted to send the same level of love to him.

It’s clear just how much the beloved Today veteran means to the show, and he was dearly missed at the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting. Even though he won’t be back on the show for a while as we close out the 2022 TV schedule , he’s on the mend and will hopefully be back on air, live from 30 Rock, soon. Luckily the hosts keep viewers updated about Roker’s status, and have spoken many times about how much they love him.

You could see how much this heartwarming gesture meant to Roker in the clip. To show even more appreciation for his colleagues the anchor took to Instagram to thank everyone for coming to carol at his doorstep.

The reason Roker has been absent from the Today show for so long has to do with some blood clots he has in his lungs and leg. He was hospitalized in November because of them, and then again earlier in December. Luckily he’s back home and regaining his strength.

Despite this being a scary time for the Daytime Emmy winner, both Roker and the Today show anchors have kept spirits high by doing things like caroling at his house and making jokes about his dressing room turning into Hoda Kotb’s closet .

With Roker on the mend hopefully, he’ll be back on the Today show soon, working alongside his colleagues who clearly love him dearly.