Today Show Reveals Al Roker Is Returning For First Time Since November, And It's Soon

The Today Show has been without Al Roker – one of the program’s most beloved personalities – for over a month now. The veteran weatherman was hospitalized in mid-November after facing a serious medical situation. And though he was released before Thanksgiving, the 67-year-old was re-admitted at the end of that month before being cleared to return home in early December. Roker appeared on the show just a few days later to explain that he wouldn’t be back for a while . However, the news show has now revealed his return date, and it’s soon.

During the January 3rd edition of Today , it was revealed that Al Roker will return to his post on Friday, January 6th. The news was confirmed by co-anchors Savannah Gunthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb. The hosts seemed more than excited about the prospect of having their colleague back, and the same is probably true for loyal viewers. The news does come as a surprise in a way, considering the update Roker himself provided less than a month ago. Though during that same catch-up, he mentioned that he was making progress.

The popular journalist, who’s been with the show since 1996, was admitted to the hospital in November due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. As a result, he had to miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years. When the media veteran re-entered the hospital in December, the reasons for his return were not made public. That second stint would ultimately cause him to be absent during the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Al Roker was incredibly candid when he returned to the series on December 12th to provide an update on his health. He explained that he was dealing with “a number of issues” and was “doing physical therapy every day” in an attempt to regain his strength. While addressing his co-workers and the public as a whole, he also took the time to thank the medical professionals who’d been instrumental in assisting him and his family.

Though the star has been away for a little while now, he’s certainly remained in the hearts and minds of his friends and colleagues. They acknowledged him during the Thanksgiving parade, doing so by sending some words of support his way. And around Christmas, the Today hosts and crew paid a heartwarming visit to the weatherman’s abode to spread some holiday cheer. The staff is clearly eager to have him back, with Carson Daly even providing a funny take on why he needs to return sooner rather than later.

So he should be very excited now to know that Al Roker is returning to the fold, and it’s also likely that Roker is more than eager to return to the old grind. I don’t expect the newsman to be rusty when he returns, either. He’s been doing this job for quite some time, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get back into a nice flow relatively quickly.