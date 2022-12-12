Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker got candid about what he's been going through.
The Today Show has been without Al Roker for a little while now, as the beloved TV weatherman has been dealing with health issues as of late. Reports and updates have suggested that Roker’s situation is quite serious, though he thankfully seems to be making progress. It was confirmed a few days ago that the 68-year-old media personality would be returning home following a second hospital stint. And this morning, to the delight of his co-hosts and fans, Roker appeared on the telecast to provide clarity on his status. In the process though, he also explained why he won’t be back on the air for some time.
Al Roker, while recuperating at his home, appeared on Monday’s edition of Today via Zoom. The host, who’s now sporting a salt-and-pepper mustache, seemed as jovial as ever. After exchanging pleasantries with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Gunthrie and his other colleagues, Roker began to open up about being hospitalized for weeks. While the host is in good spirits, he’s still on the road to recovery, and he explained what his rehab entails:
In November, Al Roker was hospitalized and later revealed that he was dealing with blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was eventually released just in time to spend Thanksgiving with his family at home. Unfortunately, Roker was rushed back to the hospital at the end of that same month for an undisclosed reason. He confirmed his return home from that stay on December 8.
The seasoned journalist, who battled COVID and was diagnosed with cancer just a few years ago, certainly isn’t sugarcoating his situation. Still, above all else, he seems incredibly thankful for the medical assistance that he’s received during this time. He also has nothing but love for his co-hosts, who’ve shown support for him every step of the way:
It’s been somewhat odd not seeing Al Roker on Today over the past several weeks, especially since he’s been a mainstay of the show decades now. Because of his illness, Roker had to miss his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years. (Though his colleagues did find a sweet way to honor him during the annual event.) He was also unable to attend to the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center.
One would imagine that Al Roker’s fellow TV presenters are eager to have him back. Just recently, Carson Daly even shared a funny take on why he might want to return sooner rather than later. But in all seriousness, what’s most important now is that Roker is home with his loved ones and getting the care that he needs. We here at CinemaBlend wish him all the best as he continues to rest up.
