Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital

One day after he was released from the hospital Al Roker had to go back in an ambulance due to another health scare. However, while Roker went to the hospital, his wife had to frantically try and break into their Tesla to get her phone before she left to be with her husband.

According to Page Six , people saw Deborah Roberts attempting to smash her way through the car window with the help of her neighbor. One of the witnesses told Page Six that:

His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.

They said she was not able to get into the car, and ended up taking a taxi with her daughter to the hospital to be with Roker.

Roker had to return to the hospital because of health complications regarding blood clots. A source explained:

Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.

The beloved weatherman missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on this year’s TV schedule for the first time in 27 years, and will not make the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. Although he missed the parade, he was able to go home from the hospital on Thanksgiving, and enjoy the festivities with his family, as you can see from his Instagram post:

He also posted a video of himself walking out of the hospital, and photos with his entire family to show his gratitude. Hopefully, this latest hospital visit will be short-lived and the Today anchor will be back at home and at NBC soon doing funny things like the weather report with Matt Smith .

Roker has been away from Today for a while. He explained that he had been admitted to the hospital because of a blood clot in his leg and other blood clots in his lungs. Roker wrote that following some “medial whack-a-mole” he was feeling “fortunate” to have great care, and he was on his way to recovery. However, with this most recent hospital visit, things seem to be more complicated, though the report said he was feeling a bit better once he got to the hospital.

The weatherman has had a few other health complications over the past couple of years. In 2020 he received an early prostate cancer diagnosis , he also missed a few episodes of Today after being exposed to COVID , along with other members of the crew in the early days of the pandemic.

Hopefully, Roker is able to recover and head back home soon. Even though this second trip to the hospital sounds like it was unexpected and scary, given his wife’s attempt to break into their car, it also sounds like Roker is on the mend.