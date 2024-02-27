All The Characters Larry David Played On Seinfeld

Not only did Larry David create one of the most popular ‘90s TV shows with Jerry Seinfeld, but he also made quite a few appearances alongside the Seinfeld cast in multiple roles. In honor of the comedian’s final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, let’s take a look at the uproarious cameos, background walk-ons, offscreen quotes, and yada, yada, yada that he contributed to groundbreaking, long-running NBC sitcom.

Newman (Season 2, Episode 7)

In his first “appearance,” Kramer’s buddy and Jerry’s rival, Newman, was portrayed by Larry David, who voices the character from offscreen as he threatens to jump from the apartment building’s roof. However, after Wayne Knight was cast in the role, David’s voice was dubbed over with Knight’s for syndicated re-airings of “The Revenge.”

(Image credit: NBC)

Screaming B-Movie Actor (Season 2, Episode 8)

In "The Heart Attack," David plays the star of a sci-fi movie called "Flaming Globes of Sigmund," which subconsciously inspires Jerry to write down a potential joke after catching it late at night. He later realizes that all he wrote down was an impassioned speech about the destruction of the solar system by David's character, which does not have much importance as a stand-up bit.

Man At The Table (Season 2, Episode 11)

In one of the all-time best Seinfeld episodes, “The Chinese Restaurant,” Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) takes Jerry’s offer of $50 to take some food off an occupied table, but offers the diners half if they allow her to take an egg roll. David’s voice can then be heard as one of the diners, trying to decipher her request.

The Car Thief (Season 3, Episode 11)

When Jerry's car is stolen, George suggests calling his car phone and ends up having a relatively friendly conversation with the man who stole it. The voice on the other end is that of Larry David.

Subway Announcer (Season 3, Episode 13; Season 5, Episode 10)

Larry David has actually had more than one recurring role on Seinfeld, such as a subway announcer. He lends his voice to said role first in "The Subway" and again in "The Cigar Store Indian."

Boxing Referee On TV (Season 3, Episode 21)

“The Parking Space” ends with Jerry — after wasting his day dealing with a conflict involving his car — turning on the TV to the end of a boxing match he had been anticipating. The referee calling the end of the fight is voiced by Larry David.

(Image credit: NBC)

Man In Hallway (Season 4, Episode 2)

About half-way through the second part of Seinfeld’s Season 4 premiere, “The Trip,” if you look to the right of the police gathering to arrest Kramer (Michael Richards), you can see Larry David as, apparently, a fellow tenant of his L.A. apartment building.

Offstage Voice (Season 4, Episode 3)

Near the beginning of “The Pitch,” Jerry and George’s conversation with another comic, Tommy (Steve Skrovan), is interrupted by a voice (Larry David) telling him he is ready to take the stage.

Kosher Meal Passenger (Season 4, Episode 12)

In “The Airport,” when Elaine tells her flight attendant that she did not get a meal, he tells her all that is left is a “kosher meal.” An offscreen voice provided by David reveals that the kosher meal was meant for him and that he is currently eating her food.

Office Worker (Season 4, Episode 13)

After Elaine accidentally sends a revealing Christmas card to everyone she knows (including her co-worker), she is branded with a disparaging nickname at the Pendant Publishing office, as shown when an employee pops in an calls her “Nip.” The colleague is played by actor Stephen Schubert, but his voice is dubbed over by Larry David.

Character In Checkmate (Season 4, Episode 14)

The in-universe film that the gang struggles to see together in “The Movie” is Checkmate, which we never actually see, but can hear at certain times through the episode. Some key lines of dialogue from the movie — which we can infer is about chess — are spoken by Larry David.

(Image credit: NBC)

John F. Kennedy Jr./Man On Raft #1 (Season 4, Episode 23)

David plays two roles in the Seinfeld Season 4 finale, "The Pilot," including the voice of the partially unseen John F. Kennedy Jr. Later in the episode, he and another Seinfeld writer named Larry (Borat director Larry Charles) play Greenpeace employees who ultimately fail to rescue Russell Dalrymple (Bob Balaban).

He pulls double duty with his vocal roles in “The Lip Reader,” which include a tennis match commentator roasting George when he is caught on camera eating a hot fudge sundae. Just moments later, he can be heard telling Elaine’s limo driver (Christopher Darga) that his next pickup is Tom Hanks.

Saddam Hussein (Season 5, Episode 13)

Near the end of “The Dinner Party,” George and Kramer discover the person who blocked their car on the street looks strikingly similar to former Iraqi President, Saddam Hussein. The “double-parker” is physically portrayed by Amjad J. Qaisen, but Larry David points on a British accent to provide the voice.

Man On Beach (Season 5, Episode 14)

In "The Marine Biologist," after a sick whale is discovered, David's voice is heard asking if anyone on the beach is a marine biologist when George — posing as such to impress a woman — just happens to be nearby.

Soap Opera Director (Season 5, Episode 16)

In “The Stand-In,” David’s voice told Kramer and Mickey (Danny Woodburn) to enter the soap opera set to “stand-in” for the central cast members.

Airport Announcer (Season 5, Episode 18)

As Jerry, Elaine, and Elaine’s boyfriend, Aaron (“The Close Talker”), gather to see the Seinfelds (Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan) off for their trip to Paris at the end of the two-part “The Raincoats,” Larry David’s voice announces that their flight is ready to board.

Comedy Club M.C. (Season 5, Episode 19)

In “The Fire,” right before Jerry performs a set that gets ruined by George’s frightened reaction to a fake comedy club stick-up (courtesy of Dom Irrera as prop comic Ronnie Kaye), he is introduced on stage by an unseen master of ceremonies voiced by Larry David.

(Image credit: NBC)

George Steinbrenner (Various)

Larry David’s most famous role on the sitcom — and one of Seinfeld’s all-time funniest characters in general — is his uproarious portrayal of George Steinbrenner, who becomes George’s boss in “The Opposite.” While Mitch Mitchell and Lee Bear contributed their backs to the role, David provided the real-life former New York Yankees owner’s distinct, uppity voice for a total of 12 episodes, including “The Finale.”

(Image credit: NBC)

Man With Cape (Season 6, Episode 4)

At the beginning of “The Chinese Woman,” Jerry and Elaine are mystified by the sight of George’s father, Frank (Jerry Stiller), with a man in a cape (Larry David), who turns out to be Frank’s attorney. However, he proves to have a heroic quality to him when he prevents Elaine’s depressed friend, Noreen (Kelly Coffield Park), from leaping off the Brooklyn Bridge.

Man On The Street (Season 6, Episode 11)

In “The Switch,” as Kramer is walking down the street with his mother, Babs (Sheree North), the man who calls out, “Whaddya say, Cosmo?” is voiced by David.

Man At Softball Game (Season 6, Episode 23)

In “The Understudy,” George — to win the Improv a home run at a charity softball game against the cast of Rochelle Rochelle — injures Bette Midler (guest-starring as herself). An unseen man voiced by David accuses him of intentionally bumping into her, knowing that the lead part would go to Jerry’s girlfriend, Gennice (Adelaide Miller).

(Image credit: NBC)

Newsstand Owner (Season 7, Episode 10)

In “The Gum,” Larry David appears in full display as a newsstand clerk who addresses a royally costumed George as “Your Majesty” when rejecting his $20 bill because there is “lipstick on the president.”

Police Officer (Season 7, Episode 18)

In “The Wig Master,” David voices a cop telling Kramer to “turn to the right” while taking his mugshot after he is arrested on suspicion of being a pimp.

Prisoner (Season 9, Episode 22)

In addition to this final “appearance” as George Steinbrenner, Larry David lent his voice to the final scene of the controversial Seinfeld finale as an inmate attending Jerry’s prison stand-up set. After telling Jerry he is in for “grand theft auto,” the comic advises him to not steal his jokes, to which he applies, “You suck. I’m gonna cut you!”

Well, there you have it: all of Larry David’s Seinfeld characters. Of course, we should also mention that some of George Costanza’s funniest moments are inspired by his own experiences, meaning we could also count Jason Alexander’s character as David’s ultimate Seinfeld role, vicariously speaking.