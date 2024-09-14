A Legal Fight Is Allegedly Brewing Between DWTS Artem Chigvintsev And WWE Vet Nikki Garcia After Both File For Divorce

WWE veteran Nikki Garcia and Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev have made headlines in the aftermath of the latter’s domestic assault arrest. Rumors have since swirled around the married celebrity couple’s relationship status, with sources later claiming that Chigvintsev and Garcia were living separately. Last week, a bigger update arrived, as it was reported that Garcia had formally filed for divorce. Now, Chigvintsev has filed as well, and insiders allege that based on the filings, a legal fight between the two could be on the horizon.

40-year-old Nikki Garcia – who wrestled under the surname Bella – filed around this past Wednesday, and it was revealed via legal documents that she made two specific requests. One of those was sole legal and physical custody of her and the DWTS veteran’s 4-year-old, Matteo. The other stipulation is that the court’s ability to award spousal support be denied. Her estranged husband’s filing, of which details surfaced at the end of the week, clashes with those requests.

According to Us Weekly, 42-year-old Artem Chigvintsev is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Matteo. Not only that, but he’s also reportedly asking for spousal support from his soon-to-be-ex-wife. TMZ speculates that given the stark contrasts in the two partners’ legal requests, controversy could erupt amid the divorce proceedings.

Mr. Chigvintsev’s claim of putative spouse status between August 26, 2022 to January 19, 2023 may or may not serve as a point of contention. Essentially, he’s asserting his belief that he tied the knot but was actually in an invalid marriage. He and his wife reportedly married in France in August 2022 but, per his filing, they actually married in the states in 2023.

Potential legal back-and-forth aside, the former couple’s filings show that the couple’s filings due align in two ways. For one, both attributed their decision to dissolve the marriage to “irreconcilable differences.” They also listed their separation date as being August 29. Which is also the day that the Russian dancer was arrested. As of right now, neither of the two stars have formally commented on the matter.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on the grounds of domestic violence in Napa County, California. According to authorities, he was arrested on the scene, and injuries were reported as well. Chigvintsev was eventually released on $25,000 bail, and Nikki Bella requested privacy amid the family’s attempt to navigate the matter. Around that same time, Cheryl Burke – who worked with Chigvintsev on DWTS for years – weighed in on the matter. Burke expressed “complete shock” over the reports and said that she hoped everyone involved would be ok.

The celebrity couple have mostly been keeping a low profile as of late. However, a few days after the incident, the former pro wrestler co-hosted a hot dog-eating contest for Netflix. At that time, fans across social media began sending her well wishes. Not long after, reports began to surface in regard to her seeking out a divorce lawyer.

When it comes to Artem Chigvintsev’s legal situation, it should be noted that he has yet to be formally charged and that the case has been turned over to prosecutors. A number of unknown variables remain on that front. The same is also true of the purported court battle that may lie ahead for Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia.