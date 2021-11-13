American Idol Alum Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour After His 25-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Award-winning singer and musician Chris Daughtry has sadly experienced a tragic loss within his family. Earlier today, the American Idol alum and his wife, Deanna, confirmed the death of their daughter, Hannah, at the age of 25. As of right now, few details have been released on the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s passing. Now, Daughtry has confirmed that his band will be cancelling and postponing upcoming engagements.

Deanna Daughtry’s Instagram account was the first to confirm the sad news of Hannah’s death. The statement that was included in the post stated that the band, Daughtry, will not be performing over the coming week. It reads:

Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry' s daughter , Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.

According to People , Hannah Daughtry was found dead at her home in Nashville on Friday. The Instagram statement confirmed that additional information on the matter would be revealed in time:

Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still on going.

Hannah, and her brother Griffin, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Chris Daughtry has been shown to be quite close with the kids, as he occasionally posts pictures of his family, which also includes the twins he and his wife share. Following their daughter’s death, his wife took to Instagram to share a number of photos of the young woman. You can see them for yourself down below:

Chris Daughtry originally competed on the fifth season of American Idol back in 2006 and ultimately finished in fifth place. After the show, the singer (and actor) signed to a record label and ultimately formed his self-titled band, which has since released chart-topping hits like “It’s Not Over” and “Feels Like Tonight.” The group has also been nominated for a few Grammys and has won multiple American Music and Billboard Music Awards.

The group recently just got to work on their Dearly Beloved tour, which coincides with the recent release of the album of the same name. Just a few days ago, the band was performing in Niagara Falls, which the lead performer posted about on social media. They were next scheduled to appear in Atlantic City this past Friday. As of right now, ticket holders will have to wait for further details regarding which concerts will be postponed and which will be cancelled.

One would imagine that Chris Daughtry and his family will be using this time to appropriately reflect on and celebrate Hannah’s life. And we here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to them and their loved ones during this difficult time.