Spoiler alert! This discusses acts from America’s Got Talent Season 21 premiere. Stream the episode with a Peacock subscription if you haven’t watched yet!

America’s Got Talent is back, and when Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B (remember, no Heidi Klum anymore) took their spots behind the judges table for Season 21, they were itching to hit that Golden Buzzer. In fact, three deserving acts from the talent show’s 2026 TV premiere got sent straight to the live shows, but it was a couple of knife-throwers who I can’t stop thinking about after hearing the terrifying story of what they had to overcome to get there.

(Image credit: Chris Haston/NBC)

It’s not rare to see seemingly dangerous acts on America’s Got Talent, but the knife-throwing and crossbow-shooting that Tyrone and Margo did was especially scary because they were aiming at each other in motion. Margo had to dodge knives at an unbelievable speed, and afterward, Simon Cowell had to ask if anything had ever gone wrong during their stunts. Tyrone shocked everyone when he said it had:

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Two years ago we had a big accident in a live show, and one of the knives hit her face and stuck in her eye.

Mel B. — who had a strong reaction to a Season 20 crossbow performance — and Sofia Vergara were rendered practically speechless, but the panel gave Margo credit for being brave enough to continue.

But is she OK now?, they wanted to know. Margo told them:

I’m using, now, one eye, because my second eye recovered just only 30 percent.

What a terrible thing for the husband-and-wife team to have gone through. It was difficult even to watch them tell the story, because you could see how emotional Margo got talking about it, and Tyrone looked heartbroken about what happened.

Tyrone’s concern was teased ahead of their act, when they were shown backstage. Margo asked her husband if he was nervous, and he said:

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I’m worried that something could go wrong.

Oof, points for honesty, but moments before taking the America’s Got Talent stage is a pretty terrible time to lose your confidence. Hearing that story is going to make me even more nervous if they take the stage again, which is a strong possibility, because Tyrone and Margo received a “yes” vote from all four judges. You can check out their act below:

Tyrone & Margo Keep Performing After a SHOCKING Accident | Auditions | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The AGT Judges Had Itchy Buzzer Fingers For The Premiere

It’s not rare that the AGT champion is one of the performers who received a Golden Buzzer during auditions, and the judges picked three great acts during its Season 21 premiere. Fourteen-year-old Lai Noelle stunned the judges (and me) with a gorgeous vocal performance. Her singing voice was so surprisingly different from her speaking voice that Simon Cowell couldn’t help but steal the Golden Buzzer moment from Sofia Vergara, who had told him she was going to hit it.

Then it was Terry Crews who beat her to the punch by hitting the buzzer for the Acro Crew, who incorporated dogs into their impressive tumbling routine. Finally, Howie Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer for rapper Luke Taleno, who manifested the moment by telling Simon Cowell a year ago as an audience member that he’d be back to get the Golden Buzzer.

America’s Got Talent is off to a strong start, so be sure to tune in for the next round of auditions at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, June 9, on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.