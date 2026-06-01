Why Did Heidi Klum Leave America's Got Talent Anyway?

Throughout America’s Got Talent’s 21-season run, the talent competition series has seen judges and hosts come and go. No one has been on the series as long as it’s been on. The show, however, has been somewhat consistent in recent years in both categories, with last yar's Season 20 marking the first change in judges since Season 15. Heidi Klum left AGT ahead of the milestone season, and that exit is continuing with the upcoming 21st season, airing on Tuesday on the 2026 TV schedule. But why exactly did she leave?

The Queen of Halloween initially joined AGT in Season 8 alongside Mel B in 2013. She left after Season 13, but was brought back in Season 15 and stayed on until Season 19. In February 2025, Deadline reported that Klum would not be returning for Season 20 of AGT. News came not long after it was announced that she would be returning to Project Runway, eight years after she stepped down.

Almost the entirety of Klum’s initial run on AGT was when she was on Project Runway, but it still couldn’t have been easy going back and forth. On top of both shows, Klum has also been hosting and executive producing Germany’s Next Top Model since 2006, so that’s even more work to do. It’s unclear why Klum departed from AGT, but sources say it may have been a business decision due to her high salary. In a statement, an AGT production rep said:

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Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We’d love for our paths to cross again.

Along with the original AGT, Klum was also a judge on AGT spinoffs The Champions, All-Stars, and Fantasy League. Whether she’ll return for any future spinoffs remains to be seen, but luckily the series didn’t have a hard time finding a replacement. Former Spice Girl Mel B returned to AGT with Season 20 and, like Klum, was a judge from Seasons 8-13.

As for Project Runway, the fashion competition series made its official comeback in July 2025 after a six-year hiatus, premiering on Freeform, Disney+, and Hulu. Klum was once again the head judge, joined by returning judge Colombian fashion journalist Nina García and celebrity stylist and Project Runway newcomer Law Roach. Fashion designer Christian Siriano came back as a mentor, with Michael Kors returning as a guest judge. The show’s longtime mentor, Tim Gunn, who departed Project Runway in 2018 along with Klum, did not return.

While Klum will not be appearing on Season 21 of America’s Got Talent, the show is in good hands. Terry Crews is returning as the host, with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Vergara, and Mel B returning as judges. The new season premieres on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.