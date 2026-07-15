Sofía Vergara's Last AGT Golden Buzzer Went To An Act Simon Cowell Called ‘Perfection.’ No Notes From Me

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the sixth night of auditions on America’s Got Talent Season 21. The episode is available to stream with a Peacock subscription July 15 if you need to catch up.

All of the Golden Buzzers for America’s Got Talent Season 21 are now accounted for, as Sofía Vergara awarded the 10th and final ticket to the live shows on Night 6 of auditions, which aired July 14 on the 2026 TV schedule. The judges were pretty heavy on the red X’s until Veronika Goroshkova stunned them with an aerial pole routine that even Simon Cowell admitted was “perfection.”

For her audition, Ukraine native Veronika Goroshkova asked the judges to move their chairs aside, as a long, metal pole dropped from the ceiling. The aerialist proceeded to swing around, climb, twist and stretch into incredible splits without a net or any safety device between her and the audience below. The act ended with a long slide down the pole that left everyone in the auditorium (and myself!) breathless.

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Check out her stunts below:

Golden Buzzer: Veronika Goroshkova’s Aerial Pole STUNS Sofia Vergara | Auditions | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

When Veronika Goroshkova introduced herself to Simon Cowell and the gang, she mentioned that her dream was to compete in the Olympics someday, and it sounds like Cowell thinks she has the chops, as he told her: