Watch The America’s Got Talent Act That Earned Simon Cowell’s Final Golden Buzzer Of Season 21: ‘Bloody Fantastic’

Spoilers ahead for America’s Got Talent Season 21’s fourth night of auditions, which aired June 23. You can stream the episode with a Peacock subscription .

It was a night of surprises on America’s Got Talent, as the fourth round of auditions aired on the 2026 TV schedule. Simon Cowell and the rest of the judges started out saying they loved not knowing exactly where the acts were going, but that sentiment fell flat after three straight acts received the dreaded red X. Thankfully Rubén Roldán was there to save the night, and you’ve got to see the act that earned Simon Cowell’s second and final Golden Buzzer of the season.

Season 21 so far has had knife-throwers who had overcome significant trauma, singers who flummoxed Mel B and plenty of magic, singing and acts involving dogs. What we haven’t seen yet is parkour, and definitely not the way Rubén Roldán did it. The contestant stunned the judges by starting his act outside the theater, revealing just before he started that he had a prosthetic leg. The 23-year-old removed his prosthetic, shocking everyone watching from inside, and began jumping from stair rail to stair rail. You have to see this for yourself:

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When the act was finished, there was the longest pause of astonishment before the entire crowd exploded in applause for the unbelievably impressive routine. And when I say that Rubén Roldán had everyone’s jaw on the ground, I literally mean Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell's mouths were fully agape.

The contestant told the judges that he lived in the countryside and had lost his leg as a child in a tractor accident, and Simon Cowell couldn’t wait any longer to give him his flowers — or his pass to the live shows, rather, saying:

That was bloody fantastic. I have so much respect for your talent and your courage. And I’m gonna do … THAT.

Cue the gold confetti, as Simon Cowell slammed down the Golden Buzzer, sending Rubén Roldán into a fit of celebration that had audience members in tears.

This was the veteran judge’s final Golden Buzzer to give out for Season 21, after he awarded his first to 14-year-old Lai Noelle in the season premiere for singing a rendition of Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill.” Howie Mandel and Mel B have also used both of theirs already, with the former Spice Girl's second coming in this episode as well. Now just two Golden Buzzers remain, with Terry Crews and Sofía Vergara each giving out just one so far.

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Given how often a Golden Buzzer winner goes on to win the entire competition, I’ll be excited to see who the final two acts are to get them. Tune in to find out, as new episodes air at 8 p.m. ET each Tuesday on NBC, available to stream the next day on Peacock.