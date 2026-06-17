Mel B Fawning Over That AGT Contestant Was A Trip, But I’d Have Used My Golden Buzzer Elsewhere

It’s been so much fun to see Mel B back on the America’s Got Talent judging panel since Heidi Klum left. She’s not afraid to stand out, as several times so far on the episodes airing on the 2026 TV schedule, Mel B's been the group’s lone “no” vote. On the flip side, it’s amusing to see which acts grab her attention, and that was definitely singer Isaac Atkins on Night 3 of Season 21's auditions. While it was an absolute trip to see her fawn over the Army sergeant, I don’t agree with her using the Golden Buzzer.

Isaac Atkins is a 23-year-old member of the U.S. Army who has found a bit of TikTok fame as the “Singing Soldier.” Atkins posts videos of himself singing as he drives to and from his daily tasks, and as of this writing, he’s got more than 87,000 followers. His Army brothers encouraged him to audition for AGT, and Mel B was certainly glad they did. Check out his performance below:

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You can see that Mel B appeared smitten with the Singing Soldier and his beautifully deep speaking voice before he’d uttered a single note. In fact, she asked him to repeat his name just so she could hear more of him. She then leaned over to Sofía Vergara and whispered:

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That voice! That talking voice, wowzas!

Then it was Isaac Atkins’ time to shine. He sang Måneskin’s “Beggin’,” but he didn’t need to beg Mel B too hard, because when he finished the song, she hit that Golden Buzzer and made sure everyone knew who to give the credit for sending him through to the live shows. She said:

I had to. It was so good. Well done. You’ve got heart. And that voice. Well done. Enjoy this moment. It’s all yours.

I respect the hell out of Isaac Atkins, especially because he had to take leave from the Army just to make it to the auditions, and his voice was the right mix of beautiful and gravely. Did it deserve a Golden Buzzer? I’m not so sure. The song was a strange choice for competition, because while it allowed him to show off some speed, “Beggin’” doesn’t have a whole lot of range. Also, the music was pretty overpowering, making it hard to hear any intricacies of his voice.

My Golden Buzzer winner might have been a different act that had Mel B in awe — the magicians Young & Strange. The duo performed an up-close grand illusion, and the Spice Girl wasn’t the only one in the audience covering her face as one contestant jammed wooden spikes into a box holding his partner. You can see that one below:

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I thought this was a pretty unique trick, and Young & Strange infused plenty of humor into the act. Mel B actually liked their illusion so much that she told Simon Cowell:

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I was actually contemplating to press the Golden Buzzer on that. I swear to God.

It’s a good thing for Isaac Atkins that she didn’t. Young & Strange came just two acts before the Singing Soldier, and while she had both of her Golden Buzzers available, it’s unlikely that Mel B would have used them both so closely together.

All’s well that ends well, though, because both acts made it through — the Army sergeant getting the better end of the deal, of course — so hopefully we’ll get to see what both of them bring in later rounds of competition.

Tune in as the auditions continue at 8 p.m. ET next Tuesday, June 23, on NBC and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.