Amidst All The Recent TV Cancellations, Fox Just Renewed Two Fan-Favorite Shows

May is always a big month for broadcast TV, with advertising upfronts forcing network execs to figure out fall schedules and cull their existing lineups to make room for impending projects. But admist all of 2024’s canceled and ending shows , there’s still room for good news, which Fox offered up in the form of renewals for two fan-favorite shows that were also among the final series whose fates were still unconfirmed: The Floor and The Cleaning Lady.

What’s more, both updates are slightly more complex than just a straight-up renewal order, so let’s take a closer look at what fans can expect from both shows later this year and beyond.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Floor Renewed For Seasons 2 And 3

Rob Lowe proved that he could balance two different TV gigs at the same time when he took the stage of Fox’s latest twist on trivia game shows as the host of The Floor while also starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star as co-lead Owen Strand. Granted, he was likely able to fit the hosting gig into his schedule with the Texas-set drama’s next season having been delayed to Fall 2024 due to the entertainment industry strikes in 2023.

But it appears as if everyone involved figured out a keen way for Lowe to continue hosting the show despite getting back to the norm on Lone Star, as Fox renewed The Floor for not just one, but two new seasons. Interestingly enough, the network’s announcement notes that both seasons are part of the 2024-2025 TV season, though without detailing exactly when those seasons are set to air.

Not only that, but The Floor’s titular set will also be expanding. The first season, which Fox boasts as being the #1 unscripted freshman series of 2023-2024, featured 81 contestants competing in the show’s image-recognizing battles to try and cover the most ground. Now, audiences will see 100 hopefuls facing off to try and win the grand prize, with both of the upcoming seasons going with that uptick in players.

Finally, Fox Entertainment announced it’s entered into a first-look deal with Rob Lowe to help develop more unscripted series going forward that would be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Lowe, who also serves as a producer on The Floor, previously hosted the trivia format Mental Samurai, which lasted for two seasons, and is also currently starring in the Netflix comedy Unstable , which was renewed for Season 2 in November 2023, and will return at some point in 2024.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Cleaning Lady Renewed For Season 4 With Behind-The-Scenes Change

Fox went right down to the wire with The Cleaning Lady, which was the final scripted series of any network to get a decision . But in the end, execs decided to give Élodie Yung’s Thony De La Rosa another season of criminal fixing and doctoring, though with a big change on the creative team.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Season 4, The Cleaning Lady is losing executive producers Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw in their former roles as co-showrunners, with Kwok transitioning into an executive consultant role on the series she developed for Fox. According to Deadline , producers are now seeking out a new showrunner(s) to take over for Season 4, which follows a year that was majorly hindered by both the strikes and by the untimely death of co-star Adan Canto, which forced the writers to reshape the story to account for his character no longer being around.

The Cleaning Lady’s fourth season will reportedly comprise 12 episodes, and that count is said to be one of the sticking points involved with the decision-making process, with Fox execs generally aiming to curb the number as much as possible for budget-saving reasons. That said, Season 4 should be the most financially lucrative season yet for the network and co-studio Warner Bros. TV, which should help keep the new episodes on par with what fans are used to, even if there aren’t quite as many to watch as other dramas.