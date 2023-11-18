After Netflix Canceled Shadow And Bone And Four Other Shows, The Streamer Renewed A Comedy Series

At this point, Netflix subscription holders are surely more than aware of the fact that the entertainment conglomerate has no problem bringing the ax down on a TV show. More than a few of the streamer’s original offerings have been canned over this past year, and more just bit the dust this week. The young adult drama Shadow and Bone was canceled this week alongside four other series. Those are crushing blows for fans of those productions and, for anyone else, it may just be wild to see that a whopping five shows have been put down. In the aftermath of that news reaching the surface though, it would seem that the company has renewed a comedy: Unstable.

This 2023 TV schedule entry made its debut earlier this year and was co-created by Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen, who both also serve as the lead stars. News of the show’s renewal was reported by TVLine , which also confirmed that the workplace comedy’s second season will include eight episodes. In addition, the Lowes released a joint statement in which they reacted to this major turn of events. And the father-son duo seem excited to keep working on the sitcom:

It’s a dream come true for us to jump back into the world of Unstable. Here’s to Season 2 and the many hours of family therapy that we will need along the way.

The series focuses on Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), the brilliant and eccentric of a biotechnology company, who returns to work after the death of his wife. Worried about his mental state, his CFO (Sian Clifford) convinces Ellis’ son, Jackson (John Owen Lowe), to return to work at the company and help his dad heal. That proves to be somewhat complicated, however, due to their night-and-day personalities. While official viewing numbers aren’t released by the streaming service, one would think that this show made quite an impression when it premiered as part of Netflix’s 2023 TV schedule in March, if it was able to earn a renewal.

By all accounts, the Lowes also seemed to enjoy their time working on the series. I myself actually had the opportunity to speak with both of them about their work on Unstable earlier this year. Rob, in particular, seems to be incredibly happy for John Owen and spoke fondly about the greatest gift he possesses as an actor . In the proud papa’s estimation, the up-and-coming star’s key strength is that “he is incapable of playing a dishonest moment.” The two also have solid chemistry, as you would imagine, they’ll likely seek to build on that for Season 2.

While the news is exciting, one still can’t help but consider that other casts and crews aren’t as fortunate around this time. In addition to Shadow and Bone, the live-action show Glamorous was sacked as well as animated series Captain Fall, Fazar and Agent Elvis. Their demises were reportedly attributed to the production shifts brought on by the Hollywood strikes, which have both since concluded. In the aftermath of the decision, the S&B cast has been sharing sweet memories about their time working on the series. These developments are common and rarely ever easy for viewers, especially those who partake in content from this particular streamer. So it’s definitely refreshing when a program manages to avoid the ax.

It’s very possible that more renewal and cancellation news could arrive before the year is out. So fans may want to keep an eye out to see if any of their favorites will ultimately get to move forward like Unstable. I know I’ll be waiting with plenty of curiosity and anxiousness.