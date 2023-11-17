A Lot Of Shows Are Expected To Return This Winter, But 9-1-1 Lone Star Just Got Some Bad News

With the WGA strike settled last month and SAG-AFTRA coming to an end last week, it seems like Hollywood is finally back in business. Tons of shows and movies were delayed during the historic double strike, and while some have already started taking steps to resume production in the hopes of hitting screens this winter, not every project has the same timeline.

Unfortunately, more delays are in store for a handful of projects including Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. According to Deadline, the spin-off series has been pushed back to a Fall 2024 release. That’s certainly not what fans of the procedural drama hoped for, but it might not be the worst thing. After all, with more time to write and produce the episodes, fans can be sure that the 12-episode fifth season won’t be rushed.

Had the strikes ended earlier, it might have been possible to squeeze in a 10-to-13-episode season, but there’s simply not enough time to ensure the best storylines are being created. The move to delay the Rob Lowe-led drama series is also a wise business move, as Fox can use the show as a “lead-in” for two new dramas that are slated for a Fall 2024 release too.

Thankfully, the Fox winter lineup won’t be completely void of 9-1-1: Lone Star episodes. Fans can still tune in to watch their beloved emergency personnel as several reruns are slated to air in the coming weeks on the 2023 TV schedule.

Getting pushed back isn’t ideal, but it’s better than the alternative. Studios and streamers have wasted no time using the strikes as a reason to cancel shows. Just yesterday, Netflix announced it canceled the popular book-to-screen adaptation of Shadow and Bone along with four other shows.

This Fox procedural also could have suffered a similar fate as Prime Video’s A League of Their Own which was renewed for another season, only to have executives change their mind and axe the series. Needless to say, 9-1-1: Lone Star isn’t in a bad spot, at all.

Fortunately, there are a ton of shows that are slated to start production the week after Thanksgiving. While this means we’ll likely be relying on reruns to get us through the holiday season, new episodes should be ready to air pretty early in 2024.

Though they will have shorter seasons than usual, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing some of their favorite shows are coming sooner rather than later. ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy are two of those shows at the top of the broadcast channel’s to-do list, for example. Sadly, we'll have to wait a little longer for Lone Star.

For now, fans can stream 9-1-1: Lone Star with a Hulu subscription. More news about what shows are returning and when should be coming out in the next few weeks, so stay up to date by checking out our 2023 TV Schedule and 2024 TV premiere dates so you don’t miss out on anything.