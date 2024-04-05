Angie Harmon Claimed Her Dog Didn't Bite Instacart Worker Before Getting Shot, But The Cops Say They Disagree

It’s always tragic when you lose a family pet. Unfortunately, Rizzoli & Isles’s Angie Harmon experienced this loss after her family dog was shot and killed by an Instacart worker in reported self-defense. Harmon claimed her beloved dog didn’t bite the worker, but the cops say they disagree.

The tragic event took place over Easter weekend after the Law & Order alum received her delivery order from Instacart, according to TMZ. She alleged the Instacart worker shot her family dog, Oliver, unprovoked at her Charlotte, North Carolina residence. The Hollywood star claimed there was no footage of the incident as her home security camera was being charged at the time. She alleged the driver was aware of this when the shooting happened.

The TV veteran stood by her claims after first posting the news on her Instagram account, according to the publication. Harmon said the Instacart worker had no visible bite marks on him before shooting the beloved family pet. She even alleged the driver showed no remorse by reportedly saying, “Yeah, I shot your dog.” The TV and film actress put the ordeal in perspective by claiming she and her children were “traumatized and beyond devastated.” See the TV star’s full account along with some photos of Oliver in the post below.

However, the police didn’t view the tragic incident as Angie Harmon did. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed to the entertainment publication that they wouldn’t press charges against the Instacart shopper. The Charlotte PD claimed the delivery person did have visible bite marks on his body from Harmon’s late dog.

Despite the Instacart worker claiming self-defense, their investigation found no evidence to back up his allegations. It was reported the delivery person could legally own a firearm despite an arrest record. The department clarified the past charge wasn’t a felony without going into further details.

While no charges were filed, the Instacart worker’s future with the delivery service app is in doubt. Immediately after Harmon’s allegations became public, Instacart mentioned they were “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the tragic ordeal and had “no tolerance for violence of any kind.” The delivery app’s zero-tolerance violence policy led an Instacart spokesperson to reveal the driver’s account was deactivated following the incident.

Before the tragic event, Angie Harmon’s last TV appearance was on an episode of The Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay. She is open to returning to Law & Order despite ADA Abbie Carmichael not appearing on the show since 2001. While the actress is currently dealing with other matters and hasn't been on screen since 2022, if she announces a project on the 2024 TV schedule we'll be sure to let you know.

As this situation develops, and we learn more about what happened to Angie Harmon's dog, we'll be sure to keep you posted.