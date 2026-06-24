'This Feels Wrong.' Anna Faris On How Weird It Was Joining Friends During Its Last Few Episodes

Friends had a lot of guest stars throughout its 10-season run, with some being very memorable and others not so much. Even in the final season, there were quite a few great performers, including Anna Faris. The Scary Movie star in four episodes, including the two-part series finale, but she still managed to make a mark in that short amount of time. At the same time though, Faris apparently felt weird about joining the series during its big farewell.

In Season 10, Faris recurred as Erica, a pregnant woman who ultimately chose Monica and Chandler to be her babies' adoptive parents. The fan-favorite actress recalled that experience during a segment for Variety, in which she tried to recall some lines she’s had over the course of her career. Faris' role on Friends was brought up, prompting memories of how emotional the set was amid production of those final installments. In the midst of the emotions, though, Faris found it awkward to engage in group hugs:

I do remember like, these sentimental group hugs, because I think I was on the second to last episode giving birth. We would be having finished rehearsal and standing on the floor. And I would be the only person that would be about two feet away from their group hug. They would be like, ‘Come on, come on,’ which also felt inappropriate. [I’d say,] ‘You guys, this feels wrong.’

It’s understandable why Faris would feel that way. Joining an already-established show is one thing, but being involved during the final episodes of its 10-year run is something else. Obviously, in terms of Friends, the cast had a shared history and, naturally, they were emotional. Faris wasn't the only one who felt that way either. Paul Rudd, who recurred in the final two seasons as Phoebe’s boyfriend and eventual husband, Mike Hannigan, wondered why he was included in the series finale.

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Despite the awkwardness about being included in sentimental moments with the cast, the former Mom actress has nothing but fond memories of filming Friends. She even reminisced about filming in front of a live studio audience, who were witnessing the end of a very special era:

But [it was] so special to shoot in front of the live audience, for those audiences, you know? Those people in that audience really knew what it meant to get to witness the end of this incredible show.

I can only imagine what it was like to be in the audience for the final episodes, and I love that Faris got to be a part of it. On top of that, her character played such an important part in Monica and Chandler’s final arc, and it was quite sweet to see Erica welcome the twins that the parents would raise. Faris also previously talked about getting to work with the late Matthew Perry and, even then, she felt weird speaking about it due to not spending too much time with him.

All in all, though, I'd say the icing on the cake of Anna Faris' entire experience was the fact that she was still embraced by the cast. Honestly, I'd expect nothing less from the cast of Friends. On that note, I'm feeling the need to rewatch Faris' episodes, and fans can check them out now using an HBO Max subscription.