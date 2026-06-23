I Always Wondered Why Anna Faris Left Mom, And Someone Finally Asked Her

Even five years after the end of its eight-season run, CBS’ Mom remains a favorite among fans and remains accessible via streaming. Anna Faris and Allison Janney led the Napa, California-set sitcom, and the pair had excellent chemistry. Faris, however, ultimately left at the end of Season 7, and nearly quit acting after stepping away from her role as single mother Christy Plunkett. I’ve always wondered why she left the series, and someone finally asked her.

Apparently, after she initially left Mom, Faris released a statement with which she praised her collaborators and alluded to the prospect of new acting opportunities. However, she didn't dig into her exact reason for stepping away. While appearing on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Faris looked back at her time on the show and, while she appreciated the experience, she admitted that her schedule was taking up a lot of time. She also said:

I do think the intensity — towards the end, I think I started to lose my focus. I think the marathon…. I never had a job besides waitressing for over three months before.

I can understand how doing the same job for seven years straight can definitely be hard, especially if a person isn't used to it. Up to that point, Faris had mostly starred in movies throughout her entire career, with some small TV roles here and there. And, while the long-running sitcom provided her with job security, it's worth mentioning that making a multi-camera sitcom can be tedious. Even though Faris has no ill will towards that time of her life, it sounds like she has mixed feelings about it:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

It was a complicated time, and I think that I should work it out probably on more podcasts…. I’m always hesitant to really chew into my experience on Mom, because seven years is a huge chunk of time, filled with any chunk of time that seven years gives, and being part of an intense, amazing project.

Faris’ stint on Mom marked her first, and so far only, lead role on a TV series. The show -- co-created by sitcom czar Chuck Lorre -- was an instant hit, and it follows the dysfunctional lives of mother/daughter duo Bonnie (Janney) and Christy. Speaking for myself, it was a surprise when it was announced that Faris would depart the show after Season 7, which (allegedly) sent the cast and crew into a frenzy before the show ultimately ended with Season 8.

For viewers, it can be strange to see an established show go on without one of its leads. After Faris departed, Janney spoke out how it felt to film without her, revealing how missed Faris and Christy were. Still, Janney -- who won two consecutive Emmys for her portrayal of Bonnie -- was also just happy that Faris was doing what she wanted to do, which is really all that matters.

As a fan, I'm curious as to whether Anna Faris will dig deeper into her rationale for leaving the series. That's a podcast conversation I'd certainly love to listen to. For now, though, I simply respect Faris for choosing to make such a big decision for her life and career. Here's hoping she balances life and work as she continues to navigate the industry. At the same time, fans can watch Mom with a Netflix subscription.