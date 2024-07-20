'It Feels Audacious For Me To Speak Too Much,' Says Anna Faris About Getting To Work With Matthew Perry On Friends

Even though it’s been 20 years since Friends ended, the series remains a major favorite among fans today and is considered one of the best sitcoms. With it also being one of the best series on Max, fans are discovering and rediscovering the NBC sitcom, especially following the sudden death of Matthew Perry last year. Throughout the 10-season run, there were a lot of guest appearances on Friends, including Anna Faris, who recurred in the final season. Now, she's looking back at her time on the series and working with Perry.

Faris joined Friends in Season 10 as Erica, a young pregnant woman in Ohio who picks Monica and Chandler to adopt her baby, even after some miscommunication. While she only appeared in four episodes, she made a big impact on the series since Monica and Chandler had struggled with fertility issues and were finally going to start a family. Along with Courteney Cox, most of Faris’ scenes were with Perry, and she recalled working with the late actor while speaking with People and how much of an honor it was:

It was an honor, and he was just an incredible person. I wish I knew him better. It feels a little audacious for me to speak too much about somebody that I felt like I had brief interactions with, but they were wonderful, and I am honored to be a part of the show.

It’s definitely a shame that she didn’t appear in more episodes, especially since Erica is one of the Friends side characters fans still love today. Faris is part of a long list of famous guest stars on the sitcom, and the role came to her after her breakout movies Scary Movie and The Hot Chick, so it gave fans an additional reason to watch and love her character.

Not only did she get to work with mostly Perry and Cox, but she also shared that the Chandler actor was the one who suggested her for the role of Erica, making it all the more special. So regardless of how long she was on Friends, it’s clear she was just as honored and grateful as ever to work on the series:

That was my understanding at the time. He told me that he'd seen me in Lost in Translation, and he thought I was good. … I worked mostly with Courteney and Matthew, and they were unbelievable to me. They were so kind. I mean, it was such an intimidating idea. I mean, to give birth on Friends. Friends? The final season?

During her brief time on Friends, it’s clear Matthew Perry made an impact on Anna Faris just as her character did on the series.

She is not the only Friends guest star to share a lovely story about him following his passing either. Marlo Thomas, who played Rachel’s mom, recalled a sweet memory about Perry when he looked at her in a “generous way” and how appreciative he was of other actors. Tom Selleck, meanwhile, shared how the Chandler actor had to repeat a line for him to get it right while portraying Richard Burke.

Thanks to streaming, Max subscribers can always take a look back at their favorite Chandler Bing moments and Friends’ many guest stars, including Anna Faris. It’s nice that people will always have their own stories about Perry, proving time and time again that he was as special as they come.