As A Friends Superfan I Love A Good BTS Story, And This One From Craig Robinson About Lisa Kudrow Is A+
The actor was in one episode before getting his big break on The Office.
No matter how many times I rewatch Friends with my HBO Max subscription, and no matter how many behind-the-scenes stories come out about the inner workings of one of the best sitcoms of all time, I am still enthralled anytime someone speaks out about their experience on set — especially if that person is one of the many fabulous guest stars. Craig Robinson is the latest to share his story, and I love how he said Lisa Kudrow spoke up for him during filming.
Craig Robinson is a well-known comedic actor these days for his roles in Hot Tub Time Machine, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and so many more. However, back in 2004 — a year before his breakout role as Darryl Philbin on The Office — one of his first acting jobs came on Friends’ 10th season, where he played an office clerk who helped Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) change her name after marrying Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd). Recalling his time with Kudrow, Robinson told EW:
Even though they did go on to work together again, Lisa Kudrow wouldn’t have known who Craig Robinson was at the time, but maybe she saw something in the up-and-comer, because the actor continued:
You have to love that. It didn’t matter that Craig Robinson was a relatively new actor and didn’t have a decade of experience under his belt like she did. Lisa Kudrow heard him throw out something that she thought would make the scene better, and she used her position to give him a platform for his voice to be heard.
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Others must have agreed with them that the pitch was funny, because it sounds like it made it the show. Robinson said:
The episode in question is Season 10’s The One with Princess Consuela. Phoebe asks the clerk if she's supposed to write “Buffay-Hannigan” or “Hannigan-Buffay” on the name change form, to which he replies she can write down any name she wants. Because Phoebe is consistently and hilariously off-beat, she ultimately chooses to become “Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock.”
Too bad we didn’t get a scene between Craig Robinson and Paul Rudd, after Mike threatens to give Phoebe a taste of her own medicine by changing his name to “Crap Bag.” Ah, the missed opportunity.
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You’ll be able to hear more of Craig Robinson soon, as he’s lending his voice to Toy Story 5, which hits the 2026 movie release calendar in June.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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