Anna Faris Opens Up About Going Through Public Divorce From Chris Pratt: ‘F--k. The Scrutiny’

Anna Faris has been a celebrity for some time now and, as such, she’s seemingly experienced both the highs and lows of stardom. Right now, the fan-favorite actress is experiencing the box office success of the latest Scary Movie installment. Ahead of this moment, though, she’s also dealt with career droughts as well as a highly publicized divorce from Chris Pratt. Faris recently opened up about what it was like going through such a public split, and she didn’t hold back her thoughts about experiencing “scrutiny” and more.

Back in September 2017, Faris and Pratt formally announced their separation and, by December of that year, they formally filed for divorce. Up through the time in which the divorce was finalized in 2018, the two stars received a considerable amount of attention from the media. Faris recently reflected on that period in her life while speaking with Variety, noting how it impacted her emotionally. The House Bunny star also got real about trying to protect her peace while navigating the ins and outs of Tinseltown:

I was feeling sad. Sad. I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I’ve been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naïve to think that it hasn’t shaped who I am at this point. But, fuck. The scrutiny.

Faris and Pratt met for the first time in 2007, at which point the two were taking part in a table read for the dramedy film Take Me Home Tonight. Ultimately, the two actors became engaged in 2008 and eventually tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a son, Jack, in 2012. During the relationship, Faris worked consistently, though Pratt notably emerged as a true movie star via his roles in films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. To that point, Faris previously talked about feeling “competitiveness” in the relationship as she also did in her first marriage to Ben Indra.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Although her divorce from Chris Pratt was apparently challenging for her, Faris also had some brighter elements in her life to lean on at that time. One particular career venture proved to be just the outlet she needed:

I’m lucky that at that time I had my podcast [‘Unqualified’]. That goes back to the talk radio. I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people.

Of course, today Faris continues to connect with people through her work, and she’s doing that in a big way right now. She reprises her role as Cindy Campbell in Scary Movie, and the 2026 movie schedule entry made a big splash when it hit theaters early this month. So far, the film has already grossed over $100 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $30 million. Faris also has three other films – I, Object, Spa Weekend and Primetime – that are set to be released this year.

As far as her personal life goes, Anna Faris has also maintained a solid relationship with Chris Pratt, who’s since married Katherine Schwarzenegger. Faris previously discussed her hopes of creating a blended family dynamic with them, and the Mom star even congratulated Pratt and Schwarzenegger after their first child – daughter Lyla – was born in 2020. So, overall, while the divorce may not have been the easiest situation for Faris to navigate, it seems like she (and her ex) have found the light at the end of the tunnel.