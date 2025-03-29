I Did Not Have Anna Wintour Shouting Out Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Fabulous Style On My Bingo Card This Week, But I’m Here For It

News
By published

Certified fashion killas.

Anna Wintour, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna individual close up stills.
(Image credit: Late Night With Seth Meyers/AWGE)

At this point, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have solidified themselves as one of the best celebrity power couples. There’s no denying that both artists have chart-topping music talent but also elite fashion taste. Yet it’s one thing for the tabloids to write about their fabulous styles, and another thing entirely for them to be mentioned by Anna Wintour herself.

I don’t doubt that the Condé Nast director admires the “Fashion Killa” duo for their stunning outfits. Given her recent comments to ET regarding the couple’s upcoming Met Gala look, she's genuinely curious as to what the couple will be wearing. The media mogul seems to really consider Rihanna and A$AP to be leaders in the fashion world, and I did not have this casual reveal on my bingo card. The mogul said:

I actually talked to her, to A$AP Rocky yesterday, about what he was gonna wear, but no clue on what she’s gonna wear yet.

Imagine one of the world’s biggest fashion pioneers personally reaching out and asking you what you are wearing to the biggest event of the year. Not only that, but she seemed genuinely excited about their outfits, and I feel like I could practically see her eyes light up under those ever-present oversized sunglasses and iconic bob.

It doesn’t surprise me that Anna Wintour is close with the couple. For one thing, A$AP Rocky is one of her co-chairs for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala in May, alongside Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.

It would also make sense for the Ocean’s 8 actress to be in her favor as well. I mean, the “Love On The Brain” singer is always rocking bold looks and can even look stunning in shrubbery. However, it seems evident that Rihanna’s love for fashion is genuine and not just for clout or fame. The woman takes her looks very seriously, even giving birth while wearing pearls. Still, this shoutout is a big deal though, as Wintour is a tough person to reach.

More on Rihanna

Rihanna introducing the Smurfs for the new Paramount movie, Smurfs (2025).

(Image credit: Paramount)

Nope, I Sure Did Not Have Smurfs And Rihanna Teaming Up For A Movie Undies Campaign On My Bingo Card This Week

A little goes a long way with Wintour, and not just in a positive context. If you’ve seen The Devil Wears Prada, you probably have a good idea of what I mean. The Vogue Editor In Chief’s reputation was the rumored inspiration for the award winning movie, and you wouldn’t want to be on Miranda Priestly’s bad side would you? The smallest mistake, like showing up late to a fashion show, can put your Met Gala Status at risk (I’m looking at you, Kim Kardashian).

Per rumors, this might be the year the reality TV sisters don't receive Met Gala invites. That's partially due to Wintour’s alleged dislike of Kim Kardashian. It's also said that the “Umbrella” singer isn't a fan of Kendall Jenner, either. With Rihanna’s reported future hubby heading the event this year, the only sister on the red carpet may well be Kylie Jenner, as she is linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

That gossip aside, one thing is likely though: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna will most certainly steal the show on the red carpet. And just like Anna Wintour, I can't wait to see the threads they end up sporting.

TOPICS
Emma Lambiaso

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Shauna from both timelines in Yellowjackets Season 3, episode 8

I'm Still Feeling Queasy Over Shauna's Actions In Yellowjackets' Latest Episode, But I Do Think It Was About Time
Ty Burrell sits smiling on the couch as he reads from a book in Modern Family S4 E2 - &quot;Schooled.&quot;

Modern Family’s Ty Burrell Recalls The Time He Went Into Full-On Parent Mode With One Of His Young Co-Stars: ‘You’re Done’
Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) looks forward in A Complete Unknown, while Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis) listens to a pitch in Air.

After Timothée Chalamet Name-Dropped Viola Davis During Viral Speech, The Legendary Actress Had A Fantastic Response
See more latest
Most Popular
Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) looks forward in A Complete Unknown, while Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis) listens to a pitch in Air.
After Timothée Chalamet Name-Dropped Viola Davis During Viral Speech, The Legendary Actress Had A Fantastic Response
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in costume on Daredevil: Born Again
Why Is Daredevil More Acrobatic In Born Again Than In The Netflix Show? The OG Producer Shared A Take That Makes Sense
Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
The First Wicked: For Good Poster Has Been Spotted, And I've Been Changed By Ariana Grande's New Glinda Gown
Shauna from both timelines in Yellowjackets Season 3, episode 8
I'm Still Feeling Queasy Over Shauna's Actions In Yellowjackets' Latest Episode, But I Do Think It Was About Time
Paul on the hood of a car in Tommy Boy.
Rob Lowe Heard The Kelce Brothers Love One Of His Movies, And I'm Sure You Know Exactly Which One He's Talking About
Michelle in trailer for The Electric State
Millie Bobby Brown Is Giving All The Summer Vibes With Her Cute Bikini, Gorgeous Beaches And 'Sunset Swims'
Alan Ritchson as Reacher after a big fight in the Reacher Season 3 finale.
Alan Ritchson Revealed His 'Favorite' Reacher Book, And I'm Hoping Season 4 Adapts It
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) addresses the Emperor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
I Wasn't Sure How Many People Would Show Up For Luke Skywalker's Debut At Galaxy's Edge, So Video Of The Big Crowd Has Me Shook
Ty Burrell sits smiling on the couch as he reads from a book in Modern Family S4 E2 - &quot;Schooled.&quot;
Modern Family’s Ty Burrell Recalls The Time He Went Into Full-On Parent Mode With One Of His Young Co-Stars: ‘You’re Done’
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Kanye West's Plan To ‘Unleash Hell’ Amid Dispute Over Daughter North