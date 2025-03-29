I Did Not Have Anna Wintour Shouting Out Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Fabulous Style On My Bingo Card This Week, But I’m Here For It

At this point, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have solidified themselves as one of the best celebrity power couples. There’s no denying that both artists have chart-topping music talent but also elite fashion taste. Yet it’s one thing for the tabloids to write about their fabulous styles, and another thing entirely for them to be mentioned by Anna Wintour herself.

I don’t doubt that the Condé Nast director admires the “Fashion Killa” duo for their stunning outfits. Given her recent comments to ET regarding the couple’s upcoming Met Gala look, she's genuinely curious as to what the couple will be wearing. The media mogul seems to really consider Rihanna and A$AP to be leaders in the fashion world, and I did not have this casual reveal on my bingo card. The mogul said:

I actually talked to her, to A$AP Rocky yesterday, about what he was gonna wear, but no clue on what she’s gonna wear yet.

Imagine one of the world’s biggest fashion pioneers personally reaching out and asking you what you are wearing to the biggest event of the year. Not only that, but she seemed genuinely excited about their outfits, and I feel like I could practically see her eyes light up under those ever-present oversized sunglasses and iconic bob.

It doesn’t surprise me that Anna Wintour is close with the couple. For one thing, A$AP Rocky is one of her co-chairs for the upcoming 2025 Met Gala in May, alongside Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton.

It would also make sense for the Ocean’s 8 actress to be in her favor as well. I mean, the “Love On The Brain” singer is always rocking bold looks and can even look stunning in shrubbery. However, it seems evident that Rihanna’s love for fashion is genuine and not just for clout or fame. The woman takes her looks very seriously, even giving birth while wearing pearls. Still, this shoutout is a big deal though, as Wintour is a tough person to reach.

More on Rihanna (Image credit: Paramount) Nope, I Sure Did Not Have Smurfs And Rihanna Teaming Up For A Movie Undies Campaign On My Bingo Card This Week

A little goes a long way with Wintour, and not just in a positive context. If you’ve seen The Devil Wears Prada, you probably have a good idea of what I mean. The Vogue Editor In Chief’s reputation was the rumored inspiration for the award winning movie, and you wouldn’t want to be on Miranda Priestly’s bad side would you? The smallest mistake, like showing up late to a fashion show, can put your Met Gala Status at risk (I’m looking at you, Kim Kardashian).

Per rumors, this might be the year the reality TV sisters don't receive Met Gala invites. That's partially due to Wintour’s alleged dislike of Kim Kardashian. It's also said that the “Umbrella” singer isn't a fan of Kendall Jenner, either. With Rihanna’s reported future hubby heading the event this year, the only sister on the red carpet may well be Kylie Jenner, as she is linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That gossip aside, one thing is likely though: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna will most certainly steal the show on the red carpet. And just like Anna Wintour, I can't wait to see the threads they end up sporting.