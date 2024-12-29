Another Day, Another Juicy Rumor About The Met Gala And The Kardashians (And This Time Rihanna’s Involved)

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are among the biggest names in celebrity fashion and have therefore been fixtures at the Met Gala for years. It’s strange, then, that every year rumors circulate that Kim Kardashian and her sisters didn't receive invites. We may be turning the page on the calendar (which will hopefully bring a new season of The Kardashians on the 2025 TV schedule), but the story remains the same — with a twist. There is yet again speculation about the famous family’s Met Gala status, and this time Rihanna is involved.

Despite Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the guaranteed headlines to come from the family at the Met Gala each May, there always seems to be some reason for rumors to circulate about the reality stars being blacklisted. This year, Rihanna is that reason. The Unapologetic artist — who has been known to rock some wild costumes herself — is allegedly trying to get them banned. RadarOnline reports:

Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians. When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cozy up to Rihanna and got totally shut down.

While the “Umbrella” singer may not be a big fan of Kim Kardashian’s, it’s actually Kendall Jenner who allegedly has drawn Rihanna’s ire in a bigger way. Back in 2014 the model got cozy with Chris Brown — Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend who physically assaulted her during an argument in 2009. The site’s source alleges:

Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall's friendship with Chris. Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one.

To make matters possibly more tense, Kendall Jenner also reportedly dated Rihanna’s current partner and father of her two children, A$AP Rocky, back in 2017, and with her boyfriend serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, Radar reports that he has a major say in whose names will (and won't!) appear on the guest list. The alleged insider continued:

At the time [Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky dated], Rihanna and Rocky were technically just friends, but that didn't stop her from feeling territorial over him. It just solidified her dislike for Kendall and now she's going to use the Met Gala to get a bit of petty revenge. … A lot of people are encouraging her — she's by no means the only one who feels like the Kardashians' time is up.

These rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, because despite the annual Kardashian Met Gala rumors, Kim Kardashian has continued to climb the stairs at the Met every year since 2013. Also, all four of her sisters — Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner have made at least one appearance.

In 2024, Kim Kardashian got dragged for her “dumb” sweater amid rumors that Kendall Jenner was the only member of her family to receive an invite. A year earlier, Kylie Jenner collaborated with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for a gorgeous red-and-blue number. Would Rhianna really rob us of moments like that, Kim’s Marilyn Monroe dress debacle or the time she went full Batman? It’s hard to believe, but I can’t say the thought of the singer making such a petty move doesn’t make me smirk just a little.