Another Day, Another Juicy Rumor About The Met Gala And The Kardashians (And This Time Rihanna’s Involved)
This one is wild!
The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are among the biggest names in celebrity fashion and have therefore been fixtures at the Met Gala for years. It’s strange, then, that every year rumors circulate that Kim Kardashian and her sisters didn't receive invites. We may be turning the page on the calendar (which will hopefully bring a new season of The Kardashians on the 2025 TV schedule), but the story remains the same — with a twist. There is yet again speculation about the famous family’s Met Gala status, and this time Rihanna is involved.
Despite Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the guaranteed headlines to come from the family at the Met Gala each May, there always seems to be some reason for rumors to circulate about the reality stars being blacklisted. This year, Rihanna is that reason. The Unapologetic artist — who has been known to rock some wild costumes herself — is allegedly trying to get them banned. RadarOnline reports:
While the “Umbrella” singer may not be a big fan of Kim Kardashian’s, it’s actually Kendall Jenner who allegedly has drawn Rihanna’s ire in a bigger way. Back in 2014 the model got cozy with Chris Brown — Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend who physically assaulted her during an argument in 2009. The site’s source alleges:
To make matters possibly more tense, Kendall Jenner also reportedly dated Rihanna’s current partner and father of her two children, A$AP Rocky, back in 2017, and with her boyfriend serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, Radar reports that he has a major say in whose names will (and won't!) appear on the guest list. The alleged insider continued:
These rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, because despite the annual Kardashian Met Gala rumors, Kim Kardashian has continued to climb the stairs at the Met every year since 2013. Also, all four of her sisters — Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and mom Kris Jenner have made at least one appearance.
In 2024, Kim Kardashian got dragged for her “dumb” sweater amid rumors that Kendall Jenner was the only member of her family to receive an invite. A year earlier, Kylie Jenner collaborated with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet for a gorgeous red-and-blue number. Would Rhianna really rob us of moments like that, Kim’s Marilyn Monroe dress debacle or the time she went full Batman? It’s hard to believe, but I can’t say the thought of the singer making such a petty move doesn’t make me smirk just a little.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.