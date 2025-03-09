Rihanna Admits She Gave Birth In Pearls And Sunglasses, And It’s So On Brand: ‘A Lot Was Happening’

Rihanna serves with any look she wears with no exception, even the days she gave birth to her sons. Her pregnancy announcements, a stunning photoshoot with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and the surprise Super Bowl reveal, were just the lead-up to the main events. The “Work” singer had to go big or go home after that, which means rolling up to the hospital in pearls and pink shades. (And, honestly, should we be surprised she went so hard?)

For International Women’s Day, the “Diamonds” singer posted to Instagram to celebrate the birth of her 2 kids, RZA and Riot Rose. The pictures were clearly taken immediately post birth in the hospital, with Rihanna holding a tiny baby to her chest. You can check out the photos for yourself down below:

The snapshots are incredibly sweet, but it's hard not to take notice of what Rihanna is wearing in the pics. Ever the self-aware queen, the star felt the need to address her birthing attire via the caption of her post while also shouting out her "little miracles":

By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay ... And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.

A lot is indeed happening and, by that, I mean a lot of bling. In the first photo with RZA, the “Umbrella” singer’s neck is laden with pearls and layered gold jewelry. I can’t help but wonder where she was coming from on May 13, 2022 with all that bold, chunky jewelry, but labor waits for no one.

Her second picture with little Riot looks a little more relaxed fashion-wise, but the Barbadian singer will never not put on a show. In the pic, she slays in pink shades, looking over the lenses at the camera and, if that’s not the most iconic birth selfie ever, I don’t know what is.

The Grammy winner has been very outspoken about her goal of being a mother, having fully embracing maternity and the magic of the female body. So I wouldn’t be surprised if the Fenty Beauty founder donned the attire for the occasion, but I highly doubt it. Though that just goes to show how effortlessly cool she is, as she can even make dressing as a rug and ivy look good. It’s no wonder she often models her own products for Savage X Fenty, even doing a pregnancy photoshoot for the brand’s five-year anniversary back in 2023.

While it’s certainly on brand for Rihanna, the gold jewelry isn't even close to marking the wildest moment during the Ocean's 8 actress' pregnancy journey. In my opinion, that happened when she agreed to work the Super Bowl postpartum, and then accidentally revealed her pregnancy on the most-watched live broadcast of the year. For that, I will always have serious respect for her. She previously said it was important for her son to see that decision, and it will certainly go down as one of "RiRi's" most iconic performances.

Rihanna recently returned to the studio for the new Smurfs movie, in which she voices Smurfette. All the while, fans are still waiting for her to release new music. It's hard to say when that'll come but, for now, I'm just obsessed with her International Women's Day post. Here's hoping she continues to inspire people with her candid nature and flawless sense of style.