Nope, I Sure Did Not Have Smurfs And Rihanna Teaming Up For A Movie Undies Campaign On My Bingo Card This Week
Savage X Fenty just went full Smurf mode.
The world of brand collaborations is getting wilder by the day, but even among the most unexpected pairings, this one takes the cake—or should I say the Smurfberry pie? That’s right, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty has teamed up with The Smurfs for a collection that brings some animated nostalgia straight to the underwear game. And with Rihanna set to voice Smurfette in the upcoming animated Smurfs movie, the timing could not be more on point as we gear up for a hectic 2025 movie schedule this summer.
Rihanna took to Instagram to unveil the new Smurf-inspired Savage X Fenty collection, sharing a series of photos of herself rocking a Smurfette-print bra and underwear set inspired by the upcoming kids' movie, paired with a light blue hoodie and matching joggers. The caption? "We’re team Smurfette in this house. 💙 The cutest collab you didn’t know you NEEDED." And honestly? She’s not wrong.
For those out of the loop, the “Umbrella” singer is stepping into the voice role of Smurfette, set to drop this summer. And in peak marketing synergy, the pop icon-turned-business mogul decided to bring her lingerie empire into the mix. The result? It is a collection that embraces all things Smurf blue, with cute floral patterns, pastel aesthetics, and a bold yet playful vibe that somehow works perfectly with the Savage X Fenty brand.
Savage X Fenty is no stranger to unexpected collaborations, but a Smurf-inspired underwear line is a whole new level of outside-the-box branding genius. The campaign highlights Rihanna’s involvement in the movie and brings a fresh, fun spin to the world of movie tie-in merchandise.
Unsurprisingly, fans are obsessed with this crossover they never saw coming. Rihanna’s comment section quickly turned into a blue heart emoji flood, with excitement pouring in from every corner of the internet.
Here’s just a taste of how fans are reacting:
- @natisthegoat: SOOOO CUTE!!
- @preciousfenty_: That’s cuteeeeee 🥺🥺💙
- @ glowzay: IM BUYING
- @ hi.imciera: I NEED THIS 💙
From sheer hype to instant "take my money" reactions, it’s clear this collab is already a massive hit—because who wouldn’t want to channel their inner Smurfette? If anyone could make a Smurfs-themed bra, panties, and jogger set look effortlessly stylish, it’s Rihanna. And now, excuse me while I go add some Smurf-blue Savage X Fenty to my cart—because, let’s be real, it’s about to make an elite Valentine’s gift for the Missus.
The merch isn’t the only thing exciting about the next installment in the beloved '80s property–the voice cast is absolutely stacked. Just look at this lineup:
- John Goodman
- Nick Offerman
- Natasha Lyonne
- Dan Levy
- Amy Sedaris
- Nick Kroll
- Hannah Waddingham
- Octavia Spencer
- Sandra Oh
- Kurt Russell
- Xolo Maridueña
- Billie Lourd
- Alex Winter
- James Corden
- J.P. Karliak
And let’s talk about John Goodman as Papa Smurf—because, honestly, that’s perfect casting. With The Conners wrapping up and The Righteous Gemstones signing off on HBO, we need more Goodman in our lives.
The Smurfs hits theaters on July 18, so there’s still plenty of time to grab your Smurf-themed Savage X Fenty set before the little blue icons make their big-screen return.
