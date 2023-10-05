The Internet's Getting Snarky After Kim Kardashian Showed Up 50 Minutes Late For Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Show (And Allegedly Irritated Anna Wintour)

Everybody knows that some people like to arrive “fashionably late” to events so that everyone notices when they walk into a room, and I wouldn’t be surprised to know that Kim Kardashian has pulled this stunt to keep attention on her. However, that’s not the best move to make when you’re on someone else’s schedule, and the reality star apparently rubbed some people — including Vogue editor Anna Wintour — the wrong way when she showed up late for Victoria Beckham’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. This reportedly caused the show to be delayed for nearly an hour, and people were getting pretty snarky online.

Kim Kardashian was a guest of honor at Victoria Beckham’s Spring-Summer ’24 fashion show in Paris on September 29, but the event kicked off 50 minutes later than scheduled, allegedly forcing Anna Wintour — who was seated next to the SKIMS boss — to leave for another event before the former Spice Girl even did her walk in front of the attendees, per Page Six . Lisa Armstrong, head of fashion for The Telegraph, didn’t hold back as she posted a video on Instagram of Cate Blanchett and Robert Downey Jr. at the event with the caption:

Proper celebrities …..who manage to be on time for fashion shows (along with Florence Pugh) unlike others I could mention but won’t because this is a Kardashian- free zone. Whoops

An onlooker told Page Six that Anna Wintour “was p–sed” about having to start the show late, and Lisa Armstrong seemed to verify the Vogue editor’s displeasure, as she wrote in The Telegraph :

The Kardashians’ fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before ‘making their entrance.’ At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in.

Another source alleged that Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and would-be Yellowstone star Corey Gamble were only 20 minutes late, and the show would have started on time — even without them — but Victoria Beckham’s team wasn’t ready.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham/Getty Images)

Whatever the reason, it seemed the people in Lisa Armstrong’s comments weren’t very forgiving of The Kardashians stars’ fashionably late entrance, saying:

Bring back actual famousness – spicerlife

I, for one, am not surprised by the Kardashians lack of respect for others. They lack good manners. – claudlemire

Gah! So rude!!! – annaberkleystyling

Power play by vile people – rachelemwilson

The lateness is so rude, its a way of making sure all of the attention is on you 😐 – somersetmillinery

🙌🙌🙌🙌 proper Celebrities says it all – anthonythomasmelillo

Kartrashians 😂 – amandamaynardfurber

This Paris Fashion Week faux pas comes just a week after we watched Kourtney Kardashian call Kim a “narcissist” on their Hulu reality show during a fiery fight between the sisters . She’s also been accused of stealing Kendall Jenner’s thunder by posting a teeny weeny bikini pic with the caption, “It’s all Gucci,” right after her sister launched her own Gucci campaign with rumored beau Bad Bunny.

Neither the Kardashians nor Anna Wintour has spoken out about the fashion show situation, but I’d imagine the Vogue editor isn’t somebody you’d want to piss off. Hasn’t Kim seen The Devil Wears Prada?