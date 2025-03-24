Rihanna Is Allegedly Planning A Banger Of A Wedding To ASAP Rocky, And I Wish I Could Be A Fly On The Wall

Wedding bells may be in the air for Rihanna and her long-time partner, A$AP Rocky. For some time now, there's been speculation in regard to when they might finally take the big step. They even sparked marriage rumors back in 2023, when the rapper dedicating a song to his "wife." So, should the tie the knot, what would it actually look like? Well, an insider just described an exciting-sounding shindig. And what I wouldn't do to be around during the planning of the ceremony and the event itself.

Now that A$AP Rocky’s name has been officially cleared in the aftermath of his felony assault trial, he and his partner/“Fashion Killa” collaborator are ready to set their sights on a wedding. A source close to the billionaire Fenty founder claimed to OK Magazine that she wants to tie the knot with her man "sooner rather than later."

As for those big wedding plans, the source shared that Rihanna and her beau are hoping to have a wedding as early as August but that it'll likely closer toward the end of this year. They'd allegedly love to have it in the songstress' native country of Barbados, and it’ll likely be a "three-day event," if not longer (so that the celebration can be big and guests can make the most of it). Speaking of guests, it sounds like the list could feature a mix of celebs, family and non-famous friends:

They have a ton of famous pals, so there will definitely be an A-list element, but it’s not going to be some big Hollywood shindig. The majority of guests will be their family and lifelong friends.

On top of it all, the couple's sons, Riot (1) and RZA (2), will reportedly have some adorably sweet roles on the big day. The notion of the little guys being involved makes me smile.

After hearing these supposed details, I’m dying to know what the couple's thinking is wedding-wise. We all know that Rihanna's proven she's endlessly stylish, as she even gave birth with pearls and sunglasses on. I can only imagine what the “Diamonds” singer will pull out for this big day. Between what she’ll wear and the celebs that may be present, this is sure to be an event right out of a movie.

The cosmetics and fashion mogul has talked about the stages of her relationship with the father of her kids candidly. She told Interview Magazine in 2024, COVID was a large catalyst that helped them get to where they are today, two kids and the apparent killer plans:

Had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready. I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened.

Alleged wedding plans aside, Rihanna has remained busy as of late (though fans are still waiting for new music). She's currently set to voice Smurfette in the 2025 movie schedule release Smurfs. Rihanna has even launched an undies campaign in celebration of the film's release.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship, though, I'm pleased by the reports that they're seemingly getting closer to walking down the aisle. It's been sweet to watch their relationship blossom, and a wedding feels like it's been a long time coming. Of course, until actual photos get posted, know I’ll just be dreaming about the event. So, if the pair are about to start planning, here's hoping everything goes smoothly.